Dubai Culture signs MoU with Spotify

DUBAI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Spotify to strengthen collaboration across the music and creative sectors.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two entities by expanding opportunities for emerging musicians and local talent, supporting their growth, and strengthening their visibility on global platforms. It reflects a shared commitment to nurturing creative expression, empowering talent, and advancing the cultural and creative industries as a key pillar of the creative economy.

The MoU establishes a first-of-its-kind partnership between Dubai Culture and Spotify, creating a new model for public–private collaboration in the emirate. The agreement enables the exchange of insights to support the development and delivery of joint cultural initiatives aligned with international best practices and global music trends.

It also provides for the co-delivery of programmes that expand access for Emirati and UAE-based artists to resources and platforms that support professional growth, enhance competitiveness within the music sector, and deepen audience understanding through specialised data and analytics. In addition, the partnership includes practical support designed to help creatives sustain and progress their careers.

As part of the MoU, both entities will launch joint programmes and collaborate on the development and sustainability of long-term creative initiatives that encourage artistic expression, cultural exchange, and innovation within the local music sector. The partnership will also include the curation and delivery of a series of music-led projects that spotlight Dubai’s creative community. These efforts support the emirate’s vision to consolidate its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said, “At Dubai Culture, talent development is a core pillar of our work across the cultural and creative industries. In the music sector, this translates into sustained support that enables musicians to develop, produce, and continue their practice over time. The agreement with Spotify is part of our broader efforts to support artists and creatives at all career stages and to strengthen the professional foundations of the music sector in Dubai. Through this approach, we are enabling musicians to build viable, long-term careers within a structured and supportive cultural environment.”

Gustav Gyllenhammar, Senior Vice President of Markets and Subscriptions at Spotify, said, “Dubai is a city shaped by creativity, diversity, and early adoption, where culture and innovation naturally intersect. As a global hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe, it’s playing an increasingly important role in the region’s music economy. At Spotify, we’re committed to empowering creators worldwide, and through our collaboration with Dubai Culture, we’re helping build a stronger local music ecosystem, supporting discovery and helping music coming out of Dubai reach listeners around the world.”

The MoU reflects Dubai Culture’s ongoing efforts, through its programmes and initiatives including grants, artist residencies, and learning and talent development opportunities, to invest in the next generation of creatives and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading creative destination defined by cultural diversity, strong infrastructure, and a flexible legislative framework. It also underscores the Authority’s commitment to innovation and to advancing the cultural and creative sectors by fostering a supportive ecosystem that enables musicians to build sustainable, long-term career pathways. This approach aligns with Spotify’s initiatives such as the RADAR Arabia programme, which supports emerging musical talent, and the Fresh Finds Arabia playlist, which spotlights rising voices and connects them with new audiences.

Founded nearly 19 years ago, Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, connecting local artists with global audiences and helping music travel across borders. This comes at a time when music streaming continues to play a significant role in the growth of industry revenues, with Spotify reporting payments of approximately $10 billion to rights holders in 2024. The platform’s global user base has also surpassed 713 million users, including 281 million subscribers, across more than 180 markets worldwide.