Al Wathba Date Festival concludes, honours winners of various competitions

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Wathba Date Festival yesterday concluded activities of its third edition, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The festival was organised as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba area by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, with wide participation from palm farmers, producers, artists, photographers and chefs from across the UAE.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the authority, and Mohammed Saif Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, crowned the winners of the festival’s competitions, which included date beauty contests, date packaging competitions, live painting, photography and cooking contests.

Winners of the date beauty contests were crowned across several categories, including “ as Nokhbat Al Wathba, Dabbas, Khalas, Fardh, Shishi, Boumaan, and Zamli.” A total of 101 participants took part in the competition, submitting 5,525 kilogrammes of dates. Prizes amounting to AED280,000 were awarded to ten winners.

Winners were also crowned in the date packaging contests, held in two categories — “without additives” and “stuffed dates” — with the participation of 39 contestants who submitted 780 kilogrammes of dates. Prizes totalled AED 135,000 for each category, awarded to ten winners.

The “Date Auction,” held as part of the festival’s activities, recorded the sale of 3,403 kilogrammes of dates with a total value of AED152,500, reflecting the strong participation of farmers and producers and the festival’s role in providing a specialised marketing platform for Emirati dates.