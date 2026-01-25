Executive Council issues resolution transferring Digital Forensics Lab to Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution to transfer the Digital Forensics Laboratory from the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

This strategic move reflects the commitment to unifying the criminal justice system and enhancing an integrated, specialised reference for digital evidence examination in line with the highest judicial and technical standards.

The decision is significant in achieving fundamental integration of the tasks of the Forensic and Digital Science Centre under the Judicial Department, by consolidating the collection, examination, and analysis of digital evidence under a single authority.

This step aims to accelerate litigation by reducing the time required for technical reports and linking them directly to the judicial system.

Joint teams from the Judicial Department and the Abu Dhabi Police are set to implement a phased transfer plan to ensure operational continuity of the laboratory.