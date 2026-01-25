Arab Media Excellence Award Committee emphasises dgital transformation, AI

CAIRO, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The first meeting of the Arab Media Excellence Award Committee in its tenth edition was held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, chaired by Talal Al-Haifi, Chairman of the Arab Media Excellence Award Committee, and Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and Head of the Media and Communication Sector, with the participation of representatives from Egypt, Morocco, Mauritania, Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

In his speech, Ambassador Khattabi stated that the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers is classifying the proposed topics, noting that digital transformation and the impacts of artificial intelligence usage have received the greatest attention due to their profound effects on the ethics, standards, and environment of journalistic professions and the media content industry.

This meeting comes in implementation of the decision of the Council of Arab Information Ministers during its 55th session held last November.

Khattabi emphasised the importance of this award, as it aims to encourage quality and media excellence, enhance the capabilities of media professionals, highlight outstanding media models, elevate professional practice, promote innovation and fair competition, and renew media discourse across its various streams and specialisations. He explained that the award categories pertain to print, television, radio, and digital media.