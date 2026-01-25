UAE-Kuwait Week to launch across all emirates next Thursday

DUBAI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the UAE leadership’s directives to celebrate the longstanding and close ties between the UAE and Kuwait, a week-long series of over 40 social, cultural and entertainment events will launch across all emirates next Thursday.

Running until 4th February and titled 'UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever,' these activities highlight the profound historical relations between the two nations across economic, educational, media, cultural, and sporting areas, while charting a new path of stronger and deeper bonds between both countries and their people.

The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever week features a comprehensive programme of events across the country. Highlights include illuminating the UAE’s iconic landmarks in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag, fireworks and drone displays, and an innovative marine parade symbolising the two nation’s unity and brotherhood, as well as concerts and art performances honouring their shared cultural heritage.

Other events include forums and strategic dialogues, cultural and art activities for families and children, workshops inspired by Kuwaiti heritage, classic Kuwaiti film screenings, a Kuwaiti food festival and special activities in malls and tourist attractions. Kuwaiti citizens visiting the UAE during the week will receive a special welcome and souvenirs.

The UAE-Kuwait Media Forum will take place on 29th January as part of the UAE-Kuwait Week, drawing inspiration from various historical and cultural milestones that brought the two nations closer over decades of cooperation.

The Forum will showcase the depth of bilateral relations, and honour prominent figures who helped foster these bonds.

the forum underscores a mutual commitment to fostering shared fraternal values while highlighting the pivotal role both nations play in shaping a collective Gulf identity. The Forum will showcase rare documents and photographs that celebrate decades of deep-rooted cooperation.

Strategic dialogues with prominent diplomatic and cultural figures at the forum will explore the promising future of bilateral relations and regional cooperation. These dialogues will highlight how these ties flourished everywhere from academic halls to sport fields, art, and poetry, with the aim to document and celebrate the shared legacy and further cement the enduring bonds between the two nations.

The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum will convene on 2 February, as part of the week-long festivities, to strengthen trade and investment ties rooted in the nations' shared history.

The forum aims to explore new investment potential and drive trade growth across priority sectors. It will discuss the institutional frameworks necessary for deeper integration and ways to support SMEs, while spotlighting success stories.

Abu Dhabi’s celebrations to mark this week include the "Kuwait’s Timeless Nights" concert on 29th January at ADNEC, featuring stars Nabil Shuail, Ahlam, Eida Al Menhali, and Abdulaziz Al Duwaihi.

Abu Dhabi will also host a sailboat parade along the waterfront, with the UAE and Kuwait flags proudly on display.

Yas Island, in collaboration with Miral, will host various events and entertainment activities on Yas Island, alongside special discounts on admissions to the island’s landmarks exclusively for UAE and Kuwait citizens.

Kuwaiti citizens will enjoy free entry to the Sheikh Zayed Festival and warm receptions at Zayed International Airport, complete with fun activities and souvenirs.

Other events to celebrate this week will be held at Abu Dhabi malls, the Children’s Library, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Heritage Village, and Al Ain Oasis, complemented by special discounts at tourist destinations including Qasr Al Hosn, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum.

In addition to landmarks illuminated in the Kuwait flag colours, Yas Bay Waterfront will host daily drone shows from 29th January to 4th February 2026.

In Dubai, the’"UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week will feature the "Kuwait’s Timeless Nights" event on 30 January at Burj Park, featuring stars Hussain Al Jassmi, Mutref Al Mutref, Balqees, and Khaled Al Mudhafar.

From 29th January to 4th February, Jumeirah Kite Beach will host "Kuwait at Home," a cultural experience blending live music and cuisine. Kite Beach will also host an aerial display by Fursan Al Emarat air display team on 1st and 2nd February, an Emirati and Kuwaiti youth gathering on 3rd February and a concert by Ibrahim Dashti on 4th February,

Global Village will also join the festivities with vibrant displays at the Kuwait Pavilion, while ARTE Museum Dubai will host a special exhibition at Dubai Mall.

The Kuwaiti Cinema Week will screen classic Kuwait films in Dubai theatres in celebration of Kuwait’s cinema legacy.

A cultural showcase at the House of Arts at Expo City Dubai on 3rd February will feature the Firdaus Orchestra, a talk with Kuwaiti artist Munira Al Shami, folk music and a tour of the venue.

Other highlights of this week include fireworks at Burj Al Arab and Dubai Festival City on 29th January, drone shows at Marsa Boulevard on 2nd February, and nightly light projections at Festival City.

Kuwaiti citizens are set to experience a warm welcome at Dubai International Airport, while the emirate’s iconic landmarks will be illuminated for the occasion. Other events will be held across malls, Kuwaiti-owned cafes, and select hotels.

Between 29th January and 4th February, Fujairah will illuminate its iconic landmarks for this occasion, and will host the Kuwait in Fujairah Festival at the Fujairah Castle on 31st January, featuring an array of art and cultural activities, a showcase of Kuwaiti gifts displayed at the Fujairah Museum, interactive shows and a home-business market.

Ras Al Khaimah joins the festivities, lighting up its iconic landmarks throughout the week and hosting a concert on 4 February that features stars from the UAE and Kuwait.

It will also organise a Kuwaiti Food Festival at Al Marjan Island from 29th January to 1st February, promising an immersive experience of Kuwaiti cuisine, alongside traditional games and heritage shows.

Ties between the UAE and Kuwait stand as an exceptional example of bilateral cooperation, rooted in historical and human bonds laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. Kuwait was one of the earliest supporters of the UAE’s union in 1971 and played a pivotal role in its progress. It was also among the first nations to establish formal diplomatic ties with the UAE, leading to the reciprocal opening of embassies in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait City in 1972.