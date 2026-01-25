Sharjah Ruler attends graduation ceremony of UOK

SHARJAH, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of University of Khorfakkan (UOK), attended the graduation ceremony of the university’s first cohort of students, comprising 114 male and female graduates, held at the university theatre in Khorfakkan City.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed directed that the graduates of the first cohort be employed, each according to their respective city.

During the ceremony, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah delivered a speech in which he expressed his happiness and pride in graduating the first cohort of University of Khorfakkan students, celebrating their achievement and congratulating them on their graduation. He urged them to be ambassadors of knowledge and learning, and to carry the message of University of Khorfakkan in serving the beloved nation and the world at large.

He noted that Khorfakkan University was established in 2022 to be a pioneering academic institution inspired by its distinctive natural marine environment. It offers diverse academic and research programmes, including specialised programmes in marine sciences, serving primarily the people of Khorfakkan and contributing to the exploration of coastal and marine environments and the management of marine resources. The university also contributes to addressing global challenges such as climate change, in order to preserve the sustainability of oceans and their resources.

Sharjah Ruler added, “The university is progressing towards achieving our ambitious vision of building a high-quality educational system. It has completed the requirements for academic accreditation and continues its systematic progress towards joining global ranking systems. University of Khorfakkan has established a distinguished presence in the academic and research fields, with around 5% of its faculty members ranked among the world’s top 2% of researchers, according to Stanford University rankings. This is a highly competitive achievement for a university in its foundational stages. The university has also achieved a distinguished rate of specialised scientific publication in ocean sciences, reflecting the strength of its international academic and research presence.”