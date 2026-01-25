2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference (2nd IFFIC) concluded in Abu Dhabi after two days of in-depth scientific dialogue, panel discussions and hands-on educational sessions, bringing together leading global experts, healthcare leaders and decision-makers.

The conference marked another milestone, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for reproductive medicine and IVF technologies.

Underscoring the conference’s vision of investing in knowledge and nurturing future generations, the IFFIC announced the results of its scientific research competition in impregnation and fertility technologies at the conclusion of its proceedings. The competition drew strong participation from physicians and university students across the UAE, including Khalifa University, the University of Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah University, alongside several leading academic institutions.

The competition aimed to inspire young researchers to engage early in scientific research and stimulate innovation in reproductive medicine. Winning studies were honoured and awarded valuable financial prizes in support of their academic and research careers, reflecting a firm commitment to preparing a new generation of scientists and researchers capable of shaping the future of this vital sector.

The competition saw Khalifa University secure first place, with Dr. Yassin Al Mahi, a student at the university, receiving the top award. Second place went to Dr. Nigar Mehtiyeva from the University of Ras Al Khaimah, followed by Dr. Arwa Ibrahim, also from the University of Ras Al Khaimah, in third place. Fourth place was shared by the researcher Dr. Binh Vu Thanh and Dr. Thanh Dao Huy.

Commenting on this initiative, Dr. Nagwan Ahmed, Conference President, said, “The competition represents a core pillar of the International Ferticlinic Conference’s vision, which seeks to transform Abu Dhabi from an advanced treatment hub into a global platform for knowledge creation, scientific research, and innovation in fertility and reproductive medicine, by strengthening partnership between the healthcare sector and academic and research institutions.”

Dr. Elsamawal El Hakim, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the Ferticlinic Group, emphasised that supporting young talent and scientific research represents a long-term strategic investment that contributes to the development of innovative and sustainable solutions, while reinforcing the UAE’s position, particularly Abu Dhabi, as a global reference hub for IVF technologies, medical education, and medical tourism.

The two-day conference concluded with scientific recommendations underscoring the importance of continued international knowledge exchange, expanded research collaboration, and the adoption of the latest medical innovations within well-established ethical and regulatory frameworks, supporting the future of fertility care at both regional and global levels.

The IFFIC saw broad participation, featuring more than 65 international speakers and drawing thousands of physicians, researchers, and stakeholders from across the fertility sector.

Participants discussed the latest advances in assisted reproductive technologies, fertility preservation, fetal medicine, genetics, and complex reproductive cases. It also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in improving treatment outcomes, enhancing patient safety, and reinforcing patient-centered healthcare.