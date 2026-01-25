UAE global beacon for education, human empowerment: Nahyan bin Mubarak

DUBAI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the UAE is a country dedicated to education and human empowerment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads a nation that has become a leading educational beacon in the region.

He said that under the wise leadership, the national objective is to develop an integrated system of opportunities that supports the development of sons and daughters, and to adopt all policies and mechanisms that ensure successful human development, capacity building, and investment in the future.

He also expressed the country’s high appreciation for the contributions of residents who share this deep commitment to, and respect for, education and human development.

He made these remarks during his attendance at the celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the PACE Group’s educational journey, held under the banner PACE Silviora at the Etisalat Academy in Muhaisnah, Dubai, with the participation of a large gathering of the Group’s leadership, staff members, and their families.

The celebration was attended by members of the PACE Group’s Board of Directors, including Abdul Lateef Ibrahim, Shafi Ibrahim, Abdullah Ibrahim, Ameen Ibrahim, Salman Ibrahim, Zubair Ibrahim, Bilal Ibrahim, Adil Ibrahim, along with Aseef Mohammed, Malayil Moosa Koya, and Ahmed Kutty. Their presence reflected the spirit of collective leadership and institutional governance that has underpinned the Group’s success over the past quarter-century.

The occasion brought together more than 6,000 members of the PACE family, including over 2,000 teachers and educators, as well as staff members and their families, in a scene that highlighted the strong human and professional bonds within the Group and reinforced its “one family” culture embedded in its educational philosophy and workplace environment.

On this occasion, Nahyan bin Mubarak stated that Dr. Ibrahim Haji first arrived in the UAE in October 1966, nearly sixty years ago, and throughout his life made significant and lasting contributions to the country and to the world. He added that among Dr. Haji’s most important achievements was the establishment of the PACE Group twenty-five years ago, noting that this milestone stands as a living testament to the continuity of his vision and legacy. He explained that the celebration held this evening genuinely reflects pride and gratitude for Dr. Haji’s deep and steadfast commitment to shaping the future of young people through education.

He affirmed that the UAE deeply values the contributions of expatriates who share its commitment to education and human development, adding that in this spirit the country fully supports and appreciates the Ibrahim family for their sincere resolve to bring education to communities around the world.

He also said that one of the aspects that particularly impressed him about the PACE Group is its commitment to empowering students by developing character and integrity alongside academic skills. He added that in a world experiencing rapid change, educators face increasing challenges in determining how best to prepare students for the future, stressing that a strong sense of identity, sound values and beliefs, personal responsibility, and genuine concern for the wellbeing of others are essential traits for students’ future success and overall wellbeing.

He explained that these very traits are being actively developed within PACE Group schools, expressing particular pleasure that the Group’s schools in the UAE, India, and Kuwait promote the value of tolerance as a means of gaining knowledge and understanding of the world. He added that the schools educate young people to be responsible citizens of their own countries and active members of a diverse global community, noting that the Group’s greatest achievement—celebrated on this occasion—is the development of well-educated, principled, and tolerant global citizens. He expressed his confidence that PACE graduates are already making a positive difference in the world.

He congratulated all those associated with the PACE Group on this important milestone, explaining that the 25th anniversary fully deserves recognition and celebration. He noted that the Group’s progress and achievements reflect its strong commitment to education, knowledge, innovation, analysis, and ethics. He added that all members of the PACE Group have every reason to be proud of their accomplishments, while the UAE is proud to have been home to this journey, expressing appreciation for the shared values and aspirations.

Nahyan bin Mubarak concluded by wishing everyone a joyful PACE Silviora celebration, extending special congratulations to staff members receiving Loyalty Awards for twenty-five years of service, as well as to all other honorees. He applauded their admirable achievements and expressed his hope that these awards would inspire even greater accomplishments in the years ahead. He renewed his congratulations to the PACE Group on its 25th anniversary and wished the Group continued success and many more anniversaries to come.

The celebration also included the honoring of 743 long-serving employees who completed 30, 20, 10, and 5 years of dedicated service. They were recognized with commemorative shields and gold coins in appreciation of their loyalty, commitment, and ongoing contributions to the Group’s growth and excellence.

During the event, a moving documentary film was screened highlighting the life and journey of the late Dr. P. A. Ibrahim Haji, Founder and Chairman of the Group, showcasing his educational vision, leadership approach, and enduring humanitarian legacy through testimonials from the current leadership team and long-serving employees.

The family of the late Dr. Ibrahim Haji extended their profound thanks and appreciation to Nahyan bin Mubarak for honoring the occasion with his presence, affirming that this distinguished participation represents a great source of pride for the family and the PACE Group. They expressed their gratitude for his continued support for education and his recognition of the humanitarian and educational legacy established by the late founder, noting that such support serves as a renewed motivation to carry forward the educational mission with responsibility and commitment toward future generations.

The PACE Silviora celebration concluded with a reaffirmation of the PACE Group’s ongoing commitment to its people-centric and values-driven approach, and to delivering accessible, high-quality education that meets community aspirations and contributes to building generations capable of playing an active role in comprehensive and sustainable development.