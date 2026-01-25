Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Children, Youth Shura sessions

SHARJAH, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday the 18th session of the Sharjah Children’s Shura Council and the 9th session of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council, under the slogan "Serving the Community is Leadership," at the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) headquarters.

In his address, H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah affirmed that the two councils operate according to the vision established by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and receive the attention and support of his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed expressed his delight in celebrating this distinguished group of Sharjah's children and youth through the inauguration of the 18th session of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council and the 9th session of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed pointed out that the slogan "Serving the Community is Leadership" embodies the true meaning of participation and responsibility. It reflects the expected role of the two councils at this stage and demonstrates Sharjah's confidence in its children and youth, and its belief in their ability to contribute consciously to discussing issues that affect their generation, and to offer ideas and proposals that serve the community and support the nation's progress.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed emphasised that council membership is both a responsibility and an opportunity for learning, saying, "Your membership in the Shura Councils is not merely an honorary role, but a genuine responsibility and an opportunity for experience and learning. Through it, you enhance your dialogue skills, respect for differing opinions, teamwork, and the responsibility of presenting opinions and recommendations that reflect your aspirations and serve your community."

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed addressed the selection of members for the Children's and Youth Councils, saying, "Your selection to these councils is a testament to genuine community trust, embodied in the broad participation in the voting process. Nearly 20,000 voters from the Emirate of Sharjah participated in electing members to the Children's and Youth Councils, a number that reflects the community's awareness of the importance of these councils and its belief in your role in representing the voice of your generation, bearing responsibility, and actively contributing to community service and decision-making."

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed added, "The experience of the Sharjah Children's and Youth Councils over the past years has proven their ability to make a positive impact through the constructive initiatives and ideas presented by their members. These have contributed to developing conscious and responsible role models. Today, you are expected to continue this path, and to ensure that the motto of your term is reflected in your actions: to make community service your foundation, leadership your practice, and collaborative work your approach."

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed addressed the members of the Shura Council, saying, “Proceed with confidence, express the voice of Sharjah’s children and youth with awareness and responsibility, actively participate in discussions and proceedings, and offer well-considered opinions and recommendations that reflect your understanding of the issues facing your generation and your concern for the future of your nation. Know that your opinions are valued, and that these councils were established to be a genuine platform for listening and constructive dialogue. With the commencement of this session, you will hold your first procedural meeting after this opening, which represents the practical beginning of your parliamentary work. Here, you will begin organising your tasks, assuming your responsibilities, and actively participating in the work of the council with a spirit of commitment and cooperation.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed concluded his address by congratulating them on the commencement of the current session, wishing them success in their parliamentary journey and hoping that this experience will be a significant milestone in the journey of both councils and their members, contributing to their personal development and strengthening their role as active partners in serving the community and building the nation.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The 60 members of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council and the 80 members of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council then took the oath, affirming their commitment to working with integrity and dedication, and to fulfilling their responsibilities by discussing the issues at hand with a conscious and responsible spirit.

Hamid Saeed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council, delivered a speech in which he expressed his pride and honour in standing before the council, carrying in his heart a dream, in his mind an idea, and in his hands the determination to build a bright future for the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Zaabi expressed his appreciation for the support of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, who believed in them and their abilities, and granted them this platform to be partners in change. He also extended his thanks and gratitude to H.H. the Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, who has always been keen to instil the seeds of creativity and leadership in them, and has nurtured them with a loving mother's eye to become a generation worthy of emulation.

He added, "Our presence here today embodies our loyalty and belonging to this generous nation. We, the children of Sharjah, pledge to be a strong bulwark and enlightened minds that safeguard the achievements of the Union, following in the footsteps of our ancestors and drawing inspiration from the vision of our wise leadership, which embodies the meaning of giving and dedication for the advancement of the United Arab Emirates."

Addressing the members of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council, Al Zaabi said, "We gather today for the procedural session of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council, a moment to reaffirm that a child's opinion is not merely words, but a vision that contributes to the progress of society. We are here to learn participation and respect for the opinions of others, and how to formulate proposals that serve the issues of childhood and society. We are here to listen to one another, to discuss issues that concern our reality and strive for development and prosperity, believing that listening to the voices of the young is the shortest path to building the future of adults. Your opinions, members, are the fuel that drives us towards innovation and continuous improvement."

Hamad Mohammed Ibrahim, Chairman of the Sharjah Youth Shura Council, delivered a speech in which he affirmed that youth are a fundamental pillar in the development process and the building of society, and true partners in shaping the present and anticipating the future. He emphasised that the members' participation in the council comes as a way to express the voice of Sharjah's youth, present their ideas and aspirations, and work to transform them into realistic visions that contribute to serving the community for the benefit of society and to enhance its role.

Hamad Mohammed Ibrahim recalled the parliamentary work in the Emirate of Sharjah, highlighting the most prominent achievements of the past period, thanks to the wise vision of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and the continuous support of his wife, H.H. the Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council. He noted that this journey has solidified the position of youth, instilled confidence in them, and opened doors for their participation and influence.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Youth Council expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his ongoing support of youth, recalling a previous address by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, in which she advised young people to channel their energies with responsibility, their ambitions towards serving the community, and their ideas based on hard work, not mere wishes.

In closing, Hamad Mohammed Ibrahim expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this parliamentary experience, from its organisers and members of the council in previous sessions to all the supporters from the local community who believed in the role and capabilities of youth. He affirmed their commitment to working diligently and responsibly, and their active contribution to the advancement of the Emirate of Sharjah and the realisation of its youth's aspirations, in line with Sharjah's vision of empowerment, development, and leadership building.

The launch of the Sharjah Children's Shura Council and the Sharjah Youth Shura Council aims to enhance parliamentary skills among children and youth, and solidify their participation in dialogue and opinion-making. This is part of a well-established institutional experience that believes building awareness begins early and develops throughout different stages of life. These councils have created a practical learning environment where members practice constructive dialogue, respect for differing opinions, and discussing issues that affect their present and future, reflecting Sharjah's vision of investing in human capital as the focus and goal of development.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, along with: Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of Sharjah Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, and a number of senior officials.