Majid Al Balooshi, Carolina Karlsson claim epic race victories at second edition of L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

DUBAI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Majid Al Balooshi from UAE and Carolina Karlsson from Sweden took first place in the men’s and women’s categories of the 112km Epic Race at this year’s prestigious L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France presented by Škoda.

This weekend’s Dubai Sports Council-backed event once again reinforced the emirate’s position as a global destination for international sporting events, bringing together a total of 1,200 amateur cyclists from 79 countries. The participation of cycling stars like seven-time Tour de France Green Jersey winner and three-time UCI Road World Champion Peter Sagan, and Zdenek Štybar added to the event’s prestige.

The official awards ceremony was attended by senior representatives from key partner and stakeholder organisations, including: Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council; Lukas Honzak, Managing Director, Škoda Middle East; Antione Quiers, Project Manager of ASO, organisers of Tour de France; and Peter Sagan who joined in presenting trophies to the winners.

The flagship Epic Race took place on Sunday (25 January), with riders setting off from Dubai Design District (D3) and tackling a fast yet controlled opening section before passing through key locations including Nad Al Sheba and along the main Al Ain Road. The peloton formed into several closely packed groups, creating a highly competitive dynamic, before riders enjoyed scenic stretches through Global Village. As the race entered its final kilometres, participants faced strong desert winds, adding an extra layer of challenge, before a dramatic sprint to the finish at Expo Village Park. Throughout the race, rider safety remained the top priority, contributing to a successful and well-managed event.

Majid Al Balooshi claimed victory in the male category with a winning time of 02:36:21, emerging at the front of the field after a hard-fought contest. Faisal Almamari and Stepan Shishkov completed the overall podium, crossing the line close behind.

In the female category of the Epic Race, Carolina Karlsson was the highest-placed finisher, recording a time of 02:37:52, with Kristina Zabolotko and Maria Bykovskaya taking second and third place respectively.

In the 67km Classic Race, Chrysler Tadena from the Philippines delivered a strong performance to secure first place in the male category with a time of 01:37:50, with Alena Pavlatova from the Czech Republic victorious in the female category, recording a time of 01:39:03. The event also highlighted the depth of emerging talent within the field, including Zayed Zeeshan, 15 years old, one of the youngest participants to complete the course.

An exciting new feature in this year’s L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France was the introduction of three dedicated sprint segments. This included the Sagan Speed Challenge near Global Village, which was won by Francesco Bettini in the men’s category, with Carolina Karlsson topping the women’s standings. Both riders were presented with special jerseys by cycling legend Peter Sagan himself, who took part in Sunday’s event and engaged with participants throughout the weekend.

Saturday (24 January) marked the opening day of the L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France weekend, delivering a full programme of activities for participants and spectators in a vibrant festival-style setting at the L’Étape Village in Expo Village Park. Naturally the highlight of the day was the cycling itself, with hundreds of riders taking part in the Škoda Kids’ Race, covering distances from 300 metres to 1.8 kilometres, and the 20-kilometre Škoda Family Ride.

In total, Saturday and Sunday’s races welcomed a record 1,200 cyclists emphasising the event’s growing reputation. This total included around 20 percent international riders, alongside 10 percent Emirati participants, highlighting both the event’s international profile and its strong local representation.

Saeed Hareb said, “We are delighted with the huge success of the second edition of the renowned L’Étape Dubai race, which is a wonderful blend of international participation and community competition. This confirms Dubai's growing position as a preferred sports destination at both the local and international levels. We also believe that such events contribute effectively to raising community awareness of the importance of physical fitness and support our vision of providing a comprehensive, inclusive and stimulating sports environment for all. We reaffirm our continuous commitment to promoting a culture of sports and a healthy lifestyle by attracting world-class events that cater to all segments of society and provide opportunities for all family members to participate, coinciding with the ‘Year of the Family’, a national initiative that embodies the vision of our wise leadership in empowering the Emirati family and strengthening the cohesion and prosperity of our society, within an integrated system that reinforces national identity, family growth and social solidarity.”

Antoine Quiers, Project Manager of A.S.O, organisers of Tour de France, said, “After landing in the Middle East for the first time in 2025, L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France presented by Škoda has made a very successful return for its second edition. Throughout the weekend, thousands of cycling enthusiasts experienced the unique atmosphere of the Tour de France, whether its was in the L’Étape Village, or taking part in one of the numerous race formats. With the exceptional presence of two former Tour de France champions, Peter Sagan and Zdenek Štybar, and thanks to the involvement of all the key stakeholders, L’Étape Dubai has succeeded in delivering an even better experience in 2026 for every participant, showing once again that this is a land for cycling, with incredible venues, passionate athletes and great weather conditions. Congratulations to all the participants and see you next year!”