Sharjah Self-Defence claim top spot at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The first round of the third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded today at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex (NAS) in Dubai, with No Gi competitions across the Youth, Adults and Masters categories.

The final day delivered high-level bouts and strong spectator turnout in a competitive atmosphere.

Action on the closing day highlighted the experience and technical awareness of athletes in the Adults and Masters divisions, with competitors showing control, tactical precision and effective pace management. The intensity of No Gi competition, combined with strength and speed, reflected the athletes' continued technical development.

At the end of Round 1, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the overall standings after consistent performances across multiple categories. Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club finished second, followed by PALMS SPORTS - TEAM 777 in third place.

The closing day was attended by many officials and dignitaries, who also took part in the medal ceremonies, including Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi, Board Members of the Federation; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the Federation; Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Federation; and Nasser Al Abdool, Dubai Regional Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said the second day of competition showed the strong technical level of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, particularly with the participation of categories that have the experience to manage bouts and read matches effectively.

He said, “The Youth, Adults and Masters categories show how much athletes have developed in terms of experience and tactical awareness. No Gi competitions play an important role in sharpening these skills and giving athletes the technical variety needed for international competition.”

“In the Youth, Adults and Masters categories, the competition is not only on the mat. Families and children attend to support the athletes, showing jiu-jitsu as a family value passed from one generation to the next. Including No Gi competitions in these categories helps improve technical readiness and highlights the championship’s role in bringing families together through sport.”

Nasser Al Abdool, Dubai Regional Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said, “The championship reflects the high organisational standards of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, which consistently delivers events to professional standards. The championship is an important platform for developing athletes’ skills, improving their readiness, and strengthening jiu-jitsu’s position as one of the UAE’s leading sports. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is proud to support the championship and contribute to its success. The Federation’s continued efforts have clearly raised the sport’s level locally and internationally, creating an ideal environment that supports athlete development and offers real opportunities for success.”

Mansoor Al Suwaidi of ADMA, who won gold in the Youth Men’s No Gi / White / 55 kg category, said, “No Gi competition requires strong focus and quick decision-making. It depends on reading the opponent’s movements and managing the pace of the bout. Quick reactions are very important, and I am proud to achieve this result in a championship with such an important name. I will continue working to help increase my team’s points.”