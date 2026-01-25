UAE, Cyprus strengthen strategic partnership during official visit of Cypriot Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Cyprus reaffirmed the depth of their strategic partnership during the official visit of Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, to the UAE from 23 to 25 January 2026.

During the visit, Dr. Kombos met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The meeting reviewed the steady growth of bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across priority areas, including energy, investment, and regional engagement. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and consultation, particularly in light of Cyprus’s assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of the UAE–Cyprus Energy Partnership Agreement. The agreement, which was announced during the official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Republic of Cyprus in December 2025, establishes a framework for cooperation in the energy sector, including energy security, infrastructure development, and sustainable solutions. It reflects the shared commitment of both countries to strengthening connectivity between the Gulf, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Europe.

Both sides also agreed to endorse the UAE–Cyprus Joint Action Plan, which provides an institutional framework to guide bilateral cooperation in the coming period. The Joint Action Plan sets out priority areas for engagement, including political consultations, economic and investment cooperation, energy and innovation, and institutional collaboration, with an emphasis on follow-up and implementation.

As part of the visit, Dr. Kombos held meetings with a number of senior UAE officials, including Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. Discussions focused on enhancing investment cooperation, expanding industrial and energy partnerships, and strengthening institutional and academic exchange.

The visit reflects the UAE’s commitment to building strong and forward-looking partnerships with European and Eastern Mediterranean countries, and to advancing cooperation through practical initiatives and sustained dialogue.