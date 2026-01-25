UAE Tennis–Padel integration set to boost competitiveness, long-term growth

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The merger of the UAE Tennis and Padel federations marks a landmark step in the development of both sports, reflecting an ambitious vision to build an integrated, high-performance sporting system that broadens participation and strengthens the country’s presence on the global sports map.

On December 31, 2025, the UAE Minister of Sports, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, approved the merger of the UAE Tennis Federation and the UAE Padel Federation into a single entity named the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation. This strategic move aims to unify efforts, enhance governance, and accelerate the development of both sports through 2028.

The newly formed UAE Tennis and Padel Federation aims to unify efforts, enhance institutional efficiency and maximise technical and human resources under a single strategic vision. The move aligns with modern sports governance, streamlining administrative and regulatory frameworks, improving coordination between technical committees and integrating development programmes to raise competition standards and national team preparation.

Tennis, one of the UAE’s established sports, has enjoyed decades of structured growth, supported by specialised clubs and major international events such as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, helping to develop players and internationally accredited officials.

Padel, despite its more recent arrival, has seen exceptional growth, becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the country thanks to its simplicity and broad appeal. The UAE padel national team achieved a historic fifth place at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, earning direct qualification for the 2026 edition — the first Arab and Asian team to do so.

The UAE continues to host a wide range of local tennis and padel competitions, with growing participation from clubs and players nationwide. The federation is rolling out initiatives to expand both sports across all emirates, focusing on infrastructure support, open days and targeted programmes for youth and women.

Officials stressed that the merger preserves the identity of each sport while creating a platform for integration, knowledge-sharing and increased investment.

The next phase will include restructuring technical committees, unifying financial and administrative regulations, and strengthening partnerships with educational institutions and the private sector, alongside continued emphasis on international competition to develop players and improve global rankings.