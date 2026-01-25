Sharjah sees rising activity in waterfront real estate

SHARJAH, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirate of Sharjah is witnessing significant growth in transactions for waterfront properties, driven by its geographically diverse coastline along the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, as well as its lakes and internal waterways. This diversity has enhanced the appeal of these areas for both residential and investment purposes. The remarks were made during a panel discussion titled "Developing Real Estate Projects on Waterfronts", moderated by journalist Ahmed Sultan and featuring top officials and experts from the real estate sector.

Abdullah Al Zarouni, the director of the Real Estate Transactions unit at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated that the Emirate has successfully leveraged the diversity of its waterfronts to develop integrated real estate projects combining residential units, commercial services, and recreational facilities, along with promenades and green spaces that enhance quality of life.

Al Zarouni added that Sharjah registered more than 10 new projects on its waterfronts during 2024 and 2025, reflecting continuous growth in this sector and further enhancing the attractiveness of the real estate market.

The creation of water bodies such as Khalid Lake and the Qasba and Al Layyah canals has also strengthened the long-term investment value of waterfront properties, alongside the development of comprehensive experiences on waterfronts, including Majaz Waterfront, Al Hira Corniche, and Khorfakkan Corniche, adding a vibrant recreational and tourism dimension.

He noted that competitive pricing, clear regulations, and the continued support of the Sharjah government have contributed to increased local and foreign demand for property ownership, particularly for projects overlooking the waterfronts, which remain among the most stable real estate assets.

George Raymond Khouzami, CEO of AL THURIAH Real Estate Group, emphasized that the development of vertical towers on waterfronts aims to maximize views while maintaining open spaces for pedestrians and public life, highlighting that waterfronts are a rare resource that requires high-quality development.

Khouzami added that seaside properties enjoy high investment value due to limited supply, retaining their worth while delivering better rental returns and higher liquidity upon resale. He also noted a market shift in buyer preferences toward quality, smart design, and sustainability, supported by smart technologies that enhance management efficiency and protect asset value.

Farid Jamal, Chief Commercial Officer at Ajmal Makaan, explained that coastal tourism is a primary driver for waterfront development, given its role in increasing the economic and real estate value of coastal areas.

Jamal emphasized that successful projects achieve integration between tourism and real estate development, providing high-quality recreational and service experiences that create vibrant coastal cities. He also stressed the importance of balancing economic growth with the preservation of marine environments to ensure the long-term sustainability and appeal of these destinations.