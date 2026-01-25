UAE, Malaysia strengthen cooperation in anti-corruption through MoU

ABU DHABI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia, the UAE Accountability Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, aimed at enhancing cooperation in anti-corruption, promoting transparency and integrity, and advancing joint efforts to combat corruption.

The MoU was signed at the UAE Accountability Authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi during the official visit of H.E. Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Haji Azam bin Baki, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, who was received by H.E. Humaid Obaid Abu Shibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation, promote the exchange of expertise, and support good governance frameworks in line with international best practices in anti-corruption.

This step underscores the commitment of the two authorities to advancing international cooperation in accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption efforts in both countries.