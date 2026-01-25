SEF 2026 to feature Khabib Nurmagomedov, global business leaders

SHARJAH, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is set to return for its ninth edition with a diverse lineup of over 300 global leaders in business, culture, technology, and sport, bringing together influential entrepreneurial voices.

The headline speakers for SEF 2026 include Khabib Nurmagomedov, the retired UFC mixed martial artist turned entrepreneur; Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Chairman of Alsara Group and Bidayat; Mounaz Abdel Raouf, Co-founder of Okhtein; Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group; Mo Gawdat, former Chief Business Officer of Alphabet’s ‘X moonshot factory’ (formerly Google X); Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises; Kartik Renjen, Head of Startups at AWS; and Anas Bukhash, founder of Bukhash Brothers, alongside a notable group of industry leaders and innovators.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s in-conversation session, titled “The Making of a Champion: What it Takes to be Undefeated,” will be moderated by Anas Bukhash. The session will draw on Khabib’s transition from elite sport to entrepreneurship and mentorship, reflecting the festival’s focus on discipline, leadership, and long-term thinking.

SEF 2026 will also feature Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Mounaz Abdel Raouf, and Patrick Chalhoub, who will discuss how luxury, identity, creativity, and commerce are shaping the next generation of region-born global brands.

Technology, innovation, and human potential

Mo Gawdat, an authority on technology, innovation, and mental wellness, will address how human potential and technological advancement can be bridged to create impactful ventures.

Technology and entrepreneurship in the region will be addressed by Kartik Renjen in a session titled “What’s Next for AI Startups in MENA,” examining emerging opportunities and responsibilities for founders in one of the world’s fastest-growing innovation ecosystems.

Badr Jafar will share insights on enterprise at scale, exploring how organisations are evolving in response to global challenges and interconnected markets.

Under the theme “Where We Belong,” SEF 2026 will take place on January 31 and February 1 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), SEF 2026 will convene founders alongside investors, creatives, policymakers, and industry leaders for two days of dialogue. With an expected audience of 14,000 attendees, the festival continues to evolve as a platform where entrepreneurship intersects with culture, leadership, and ingenuity, fostering knowledge exchange across markets.