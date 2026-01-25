Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race

DUBAI, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai today attended part of the Women’s Race held as part of the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, organised by the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Police–Esaad team’s Lorena Wiebes was crowned champion in the 93 km race held at the Al Marmoom Reserve.

Featuring some of the most accomplished female cyclists from across the country and beyond, with a world-record prize purse of AED460,000 to be won, the race provided a thrilling spectacle right through, with Dubai Police/Esaad team’s Lorena Wiebes crowned the eventual champion following an epic battle that concluded with a rousing final stage in the heart of the Al Marmoom Reserve.

Against the captivating backdrop of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in the Saih Al Salam area of Dubai, Dubai Police/Esaad team’s Wiebes claimed the top honours and a prize of AED100,000 after a masterful display of skill and tactics all the way to the finish line. Dubai Police/Esaad team’s Femke Markus secured second place and a prize of AED70,000, while Dubai Residence Cycling Club A team’s Nina Kessler came in third, receiving a prize of AED50,000.

In the team standings, Dubai Police/Esaad took top position, with Dubai Residence Cycling Club A coming in second and Dubai Residence Cycling Club B finishing third.

Mouza Al Mansoori secured the top spot in the Emirati Women’s over-40 category. In the Open Women’s over-40 category, Yulia Polevaya of Airwerks Team 1 claimed the top spot.

The race began in front of the Al Qudra Endurance Village in Saih Al Salam, with the action intensifying in the serene setting of the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve after the field had breezed past prominent natural and historical landmarks of Dubai, with audiences across the world also following the event on television and through digital media.

The race was flagged off by Mohammed Al-Mousa, a member of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Championship and Chairman of the Technical Committee.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his guidance and unwavering support in inspiring the phenomenal success of the community event over the years.

He congratulated all the participants for their enthusiastic efforts and the impressive spirit of competition they displayed right through. “The highly competitive field reflects the marked improvement in performances of female participants and their meticulous preparations,” he said.

Al Falasi noted: “This gives us great joy as organisers and helps us advance one of our most important goals: attracting increased participation across every successive edition of this community competition. The enthusiastic participation of women has been among the notable highlights of the tenth edition of the championship. We will continue to find new ways to raise the benchmark for community engagement, helping both male and female athletes hone their skills and elevate their performances with prizes that represent a significant incentive for teams and individuals alike.”

He added: “The tenth edition of the championship features two races dedicated to women. This is testament to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to empower women in all spheres and enable their contributions in diverse sectors. We are keen to continue our support for women's sports through this championship, which aims to inspire our female athletes to give their best and emerge winners at major events.”

The tenth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success,’ kicked off last month with the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race organised in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command and held under the theme ‘Safety and Security.’ It was followed by the Elite Race, also known as HH The Ruler of Dubai Court Race, featuring seasoned cyclists. Desert races for men and women will also take place on 31 January and 1 February, respectively, with details of an additional race to be announced later.

The championship is being organised in cooperation with several strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and Dubai Film.