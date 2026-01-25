Bahrain welcomes UAE hosting of US–Russia–Ukraine talks

MANAMA, 25th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the United Arab Emirates’ hosting of trilateral talks between the United States, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, describing the initiative as a positive and constructive step within ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, in line with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom of Bahrain’s support for and appreciation of all efforts aimed at ending the conflict through dialogue and negotiations and alleviating its humanitarian impact, noting that such efforts contribute to enhancing security and stability in Europe and to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, as well as sustainable prosperity at the regional and international levels, according to the Bahrain News Agency.