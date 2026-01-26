DAE announces long term lease of 2 Boeing 737-8 to Somon Air

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it has reached an agreement with Somon Air for the lease of 2 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2026.

Commenting on the agreement, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, “We are delighted to announce the signing of the aircraft lease agreements with Somon Air, a new customer for DAE. As the national air carrier of Tajikistan, we are excited to support Somon Air’s growth, and look forward to deepening this relationship into the future.”

Abdulkosim Valiev, Chief Executive Officer of Somon Air, commented, “We are pleased to have signed the lease agreements with DAE Capital for the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. This addition will support Somon Air’s network expansion, enable the launch of new routes, and enhance the overall efficiency of our operations.”

DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage approximately 750 aircraft, including 237 from Boeing, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.