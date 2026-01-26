Intense contests at Al Wathba Flower Festival in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Wathba Flower Festival, one of the most prominent events held alongside the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, witnessed remarkable and highly competitive participation across its various contests.

The festival unfolded in a positive atmosphere that reflected the advancement of the floriculture and ornamental horticulture sector in the UAE, and the commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity within this vital field.

The festival featured a diverse range of competitions, including Best Photograph of the Al Wathba Flower Festival, Best Desert Garden Design, Best Flower-Based Transformational Product, Best Children’s Flower Bouquet, Best Professional Flower Bouquet, Best Creative Practice in Floriculture, Best Flower Farm in the UAE, and Best Home Flower Garden. Collectively, these competitions served as a platform to showcase national talent and enhance community engagement.

Award winners affirmed that their participation in the Al Wathba Flower Festival was an exceptional experience that enriched them both creatively and professionally. They noted that the strength of the competition and the diversity of categories elevated the level of challenge and motivated them to present their very best.

They added that the positive atmosphere and outstanding organisation reflected the organisers’ commitment to providing an environment that nurtures creativity, combining fair competition with the exchange of expertise among participants of all ages.

They also highlighted the pivotal role of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in encouraging innovation and supporting the continuous development of their work.

They emphasised that the Award’s support serves as a strong incentive for excellence and contributes to advancing the floriculture and ornamental horticulture sector in the UAE. They further praised the Award’s dedication to nurturing national talent, noting that such initiatives reinforce a culture of sustainability and innovation and strengthen the UAE’s position as a hub for agricultural creativity.

Shamma Ali Al Khumaisi, winner of first place in the Children’s Flower Bouquet Competition, said her participation in the Al Wathba Flower Festival was an exciting and memorable experience. She explained that she enjoyed preparing her bouquet and competing among a large number of participants.

She expressed her gratitude to the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award for its support of children, stressing that the Award provides a significant incentive for young talents to develop their skills.

For her part, Meitha Salem Al Azezi, winner of second place in the Children’s Flower Bouquet Competition, described her participation as an enjoyable learning experience during which she gained valuable knowledge about flower arrangement and the importance of attention to detail. She noted that the strong competition encouraged her to refine her ideas and put in greater effort, while presenting her work to the public gave her a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Fatima Mohammed Murad, winner of first place in the Professional Flower Bouquet Competition, stated that winning first place marks an important milestone in her professional journey.

She explained that participating in the Al Wathba Flower Festival provided her with an ideal platform to showcase her work and engage with a distinguished group of creative professionals. She added that the high level of competition motivated her to present work that reflects the highest standards of quality and innovation.

For her part, Meaad Mohammed Al Rashdi, Head of the Al Wathba Flower Festival Team, affirmed that this year’s edition witnessed a high level of creativity and competitiveness across all categories. She noted that the strong turnout from participants and visitors reflects the festival’s success in achieving its objectives and reinforcing its status as a prominent annual event celebrating beauty and agricultural innovation.

She added that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award played a fundamental role in the festival’s success through its continuous support for participants, motivating them to deliver their best, and enhancing the quality of submissions in line with the UAE’s aspirations in sustainability and agricultural excellence.