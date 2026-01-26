UAE-India partnership reflects constructive strategic, developmental cooperation: Indian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of India celebrates Republic Day on 26th January each year. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the occasion, as the country marks an important phase in its development journey, characterised by reliance on innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in human capital.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and India represents a model of international relations based on a shared vision, mutual trust and a forward-looking approach. In this regard, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said, “The India–UAE relationship is no longer defined by geography; it is defined by closeness of purpose and unity of vision. This partnership is about more than economics or strategy. It is about people believing in each other, nations growing together, and futures being shaped jointly.”

Marking the 77th Republic Day, Dr. Mittal told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that his country is marking the occasion with investment in human capital, adding, “As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on 26th January, it does so as a nation confident in its destiny and propelled by the innovation, enterprise, and the aspirations of its people. Today, India stands as the world’s fourth-largest economy, among the fastest-growing globally, and is set to become the world’s third largest economy by end of this decade.”

He added that this national occasion provides an appropriate opportunity to reflect on one of India’s most enduring and forward-looking partnerships, namely its relationship with the UAE, which is founded not only on strategic alignment but also on deep-rooted friendship.

Dr. Mittal noted that the advanced level of bilateral relations reflects the solid ties between the leadership of both countries. He noted that frequent high-level exchanges have deepened cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, infrastructure, education, and connectivity, while simultaneously opening new frontiers in space, defence, polar cooperation, nuclear energy, green technologies and critical minerals.

He highlighted that bilateral trade crossing US$100 billion this year represents a major milestone in the partnership, positioning the UAE among India’s most significant global partners. Building on this achievement, the two countries have decided to double the bilateral trade to US$ 200 billion by 2032. He added that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022, followed by the Bilateral Investment Treaty in 2024, is catalysing growth in bilateral trade.

Dr. Mittal noted that the UAE is currently India’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination, while India ranks as the UAE’s second-largest trading partner. He further explained, “In a significant development, the two countries signed Letter of Intent on UAE’s partnership for development of Special Investment Region in Dholera, Gujarat.”

He pointed to innovative cooperation in areas such as digital payments, local currency trade, artificial intelligence, data centres, food parks, nuclear energy and connectivity, noting that initiatives including UPI–AANI integration, the Jaywan card, the Virtual Trade Corridor and Bharat Mart in Dubai reflect a partnership that is both modern and ambitious. He added that the natural complementarity between the two countries’ strengths continues to bring them closer.

Dr. Mittal added that in a complex global environment, India and the UAE share robust defence and security cooperation, as both countries have agreed to work towards concluding a Strategic Defence Partnership.

He described education cooperation as a cornerstone of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, citing the inauguration of IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi and the opening of IIM Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus as key milestones in preparing future generations for an innovation-driven economy.

At the core of India–UAE relations, Dr. Mittal said, is a vibrant Indian community of more than four million people living in the UAE. He noted that their contributions have played a vital role in the UAE’s development, while their success reflects the country’s inclusive vision and the generosity of its leadership.

He also described the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi as a powerful symbol of cultural harmony, mutual respect and deep trust between the two societies. He added that the announcement to establish a House of India in the UAE symbolises the longstanding friendship between the two countries.