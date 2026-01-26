Over 14.2 million public transport trips recorded in Ajman during 2025

AJMAN, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority announced that the public transport system in the Emirate recorded more than 14,225,167 trips during 2025, achieving a growth rate of 7.23 percent compared to 2024. This reflects the effectiveness of the Authority’s development plans aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the public transport system in Ajman.

The Authority explained that this growth is the result of a package of operational and expansion initiatives, including improving trip distribution and enhancing the efficiency of the operational network, in line with population growth and the increasing demand for public transport services, thereby facilitating mobility for all segments of society.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, General Manger of Ajman Transport Authority, stated that the results achieved in 2025 confirm the success of the Authority’s strategic direction in developing an integrated transport system that meets the needs of the community and supports the objectives of sustainable urban development in the Emirate.

Lootah noted a significant increase in public bus trips, which reached 213,204 trips, representing a growth rate of 67.42 percent compared to the previous year. This reflects the growing reliance on buses as a safe and reliable mode of transportation, supported by high standards of safety, comfort, and service quality.

Regarding marine transport services, he explained that the number of trips reached 5,887 trips during 2025, as part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to sustain and develop this mode of transport in line with users’ needs.

Additionally, taxi services recorded notable growth, with 14,006,076 trips completed during 2025, marking an increase of 6.6 percent compared to 2024. This highlights the efficiency of operations and the improved quality of services provided within this vital sector.