Masdar City Free Zone wins three ‘Business Tabloid’ awards

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Business Tabloid Publications has honoured Masdar City Free Zone with three major awards, cementing its position as the UAE's fastest growing free zone and a catalyst for entrepreneurship and technology advancement.

Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Masdar City, accepted the awards at a ceremony on behalf of the business community, which recorded notable expansion and impact over the past year.

The Fastest Growing Free Zone in the UAE award was presented to Masdar City Free Zone, recognising its rapid development through operational and workforce expansion. The free zone recorded +36 percent growth in total attracted companies, representing a 172 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase, with around 1,000 new companies joining in 2025 alone.

Of the over 2,000 registered businesses, over 1,000 are start-ups. The Free Zone also recorded a +33 percent expansion in job opportunities (+71 percent YoY).

The Best Free Zone for SMEs award was presented to Masdar City Free Zone in recognition of its role in enabling small and medium enterprises through affordability, flexibility and support services. With more than half of its registered businesses classified as SMEs, the free zone has established itself as a leading launchpad for entrepreneurial ventures.

A cornerstone of its innovative ecosystem is its state-of-the-art flexi R&D lab, accessible to businesses of all sizes, fostering crucial research and development.

This comprehensive support is further enhanced by streamlined regulatory processes, sector-focused business packages, and both incubator and fund-seeding opportunities provided through its dedicated venture arm, The Catalyst.

The Best Free Zone for Innovation and Technology award was presented to Masdar City Free Zone in recognition of its innovation-led, research-driven and technology-focused environment. Masdar City Free Zone hosts companies across six high-impact clusters: artificial intelligence, agritech, life sciences, energy, smart mobility and space technology. These include internationally recognised institutions such as the International Renewable Energy Agency, the UAE Space Agency and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

"Our strong growth figures of 2025 reinforces Masdar City Free Zone's role as a true economic enabler and a platform for sustainable growth," said Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Masar City. "We unlock clear pathways for businesses to scale within a supportive, future-ready ecosystem, while advancing Abu Dhabi's economic diversification ambitions through innovation in key high-impact sectors and industries."

Masdar City's trajectory exemplifies this model. A 99 percent occupancy rate, representation from over 90 countries, and a tenant mix spanning Fortune 500 companies to seed-stage ventures create a uniquely dynamic environment.

Organisations including Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, and The Catalyst, a clean-tech investor powered by Masdar City and BP, form part of an interconnected community where partnerships accelerate commercialisation and market entry.