Zayed Authority for People of Determination sign MoU with Americana Restaurants

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Americana Restaurants to strengthen cooperation in the recruitment and empowerment of People of Determination from the deaf community across Americana Restaurants’ cafés and restaurants, reflectinng both parties’ commitment to inclusion and social responsibility.

The MoU aims to support sustainable employment opportunities for People of Determination, by providing suitable roles aligned with their qualifications and capabilities, offering fair compensation, and fostering a supportive and motivating work environment.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on identifying and nominating qualified candidates, implementing tailored training and rehabilitation programs. The MoU also includes internal training programs for employees from the deaf community to support their professional development and career progression.

The partnership further provides for joint site visits to assess and enhance workplace readiness, ensuring accessibility and appropriate physical and psychological working conditions. Americana Restaurants will also appoint a dedicated supervisor to support employees from the deaf community, trained in accordance with recognised best practices.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said, “This MoU reflects our commitment to expanding strategic partnerships with the private sector and supporting inclusive employment models that empower People of Determination while enhancing their economic and social independence.”

He added, “At the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we believe true empowerment begins with fair and sustainable employment opportunities based on respect for abilities and equal opportunity. This partnership with Americana Restaurants represents a practical model of public-private collaboration in creating inclusive work environments that enable People of Determination to actively participate in the job market and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The MoU also includes joint participation in career fairs and community events, while formally recognising Americana Restaurants as a supporting partner of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination in the field of inclusive employment.

Americana Restaurants reaffirmed its commitment to advancing inclusive employment practices and creating accessible work environments within the restaurant sector, in line with its sustainability and corporate responsibility strategy, building on existing inclusive employment locations across the UAE.

In this context, Sheldon Williams, General Manager of Pizza Hut at Americana Restaurants, said, “This MoU reflects our commitment at Americana Restaurants, and through Pizza Hut, to advancing inclusive employment and creating workplace environments that enable People of Determination to contribute and grow with confidence. This partnership forms part of the ‘Opportunity4All’ initiative, through which we firmly believe that equal opportunity and capability-building are key to more inclusive and sustainable communities.”

Nadine El Haddad, Pizza Hut Global Franchise Markets Chief People & Culture Officer (Yum! Brands), added, “I always say that if we can change the workplace, we can change the world. ‘Opportunity4All’ goes beyond opening a dedicated restaurant; it represents a meaningful step toward advancing inclusion and providing fair, sustainable employment opportunities. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2031 and national policies to empower People of Determination. Today, we are not only opening our doors, but also our hearts, and we invite organisations across all sectors to join us in building a future where opportunities are truly equal for all.”

The partnership forms part of the ‘Opportunity4All’ initiative, a joint programme by Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut Global (Yum! Brands), focused on building inclusive workplaces that empower People of Determination to contribute meaningfully to society across the restaurant sector in the UAE and the region.