First Dubai Green Artificial Intelligence Conference concludes

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The first international conference on Green Artificial Intelligence, organised by the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment under the patronage of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and in cooperation with Dubai Police Academy and Curtin University Dubai, concluded in Dubai.

The conference saw the participation of over 150 researchers and experts in green economy from within the UAE and abroad.

The conference, which discussed 20 scientific papers from 24th to 25th January, was held under the theme "Harnessing Technology for Environmental Sustainability". It served as a leading platform bringing together environmental experts, AI specialists, urban planners, and research institutions from the UAE, Bahrain, India, Australia, and the Arab region to discuss the latest innovations promoting a more sustainable future.

The conference also featured 22 student projects from various universities and schools, all focusing on employing AI to develop environmental solutions supporting the UAE's vision for sustainable development.

During the closing session, Professor Dr. Mohamed Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment, emphasised that this scientific gathering of experts, practitioners, and students reflects the UAE's spirit in supporting innovation.

He noted that the conference represented a model of multidisciplinary cooperation needed by societies to address contemporary environmental challenges.

The conference included notable presentations, such as Dr. Anwar Dafa-Alla's discussion on the challenges of AI misinformation and the importance of building a conscious generation with scientific critical thinking tools. Prof. Pon Selvan presented on the current environmental challenges and the ability of green AI to develop solutions enhancing protection and sustainability.

The accompanying exhibition showcased modern technologies in water and energy management, air quality monitoring, environmental forecasting, and smart agriculture. The exhibition provided a platform for students to present their entrepreneurial projects, enhancing the exchange of expertise and building scientific partnerships. The projects included future visions for using AI in various environmental applications.

Key recommendations included promoting the use of AI in environmental sustainability applications, maintaining data security and privacy, and adopting "sustainability-related computing costs" in AI development. Other recommendations focused on integrating sustainability as a design principle for environmental AI systems, prioritising the development of environmentally friendly sensors, and promoting eco-friendly building designs, greenhouse gas control, and desert afforestation projects. There was also a special recommendation to focus on youth participation and motivation.

Concluding the conference, the Zayed International Foundation for the Environment announced that the next edition of the Dubai International Green Artificial Intelligence will be held under the theme "Human-AI-Nature: A New Social Contract... Rethinking the relationship between humans, AI, and nature", aiming to support environmental initiatives and develop innovative solutions enhancing community well-being, reflecting the spirit of integration in sustainability and green technology.