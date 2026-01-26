Dubai Customs launches accredited centre for training customs inspection equipment operators

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs marked World Customs Day by launching the Accredited Center for Training Customs Inspection Equipment Operators, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening community safety and enhancing the efficiency of customs inspection in line with international standards.

World Customs Day, observed annually on 26th January, highlights the role of customs authorities in protecting society and supporting secure trade. The World Customs Organization’s 2026 theme, Customs protecting society through vigilance and commitment, underscores the importance of vigilance in combating smuggling and safeguarding communities.

The newly launched centre focuses on developing the skills of customs inspectors and improving the use of advanced inspection technologies, reinforcing Dubai Customs’ position as a global model for balancing security control with trade facilitation.

Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said the launch of the centre reflects the organisation’s commitment to building qualified customs competencies capable of addressing security risks with high efficiency. He said the initiative translates the World Customs Organization’s 2026 theme into practice through a sustainable training and accreditation framework that enhances compliance, operational readiness and customer confidence, while supporting Dubai’s trade competitiveness.

Yasser Al Musallami, Senior Customs Affairs Consultant and Supervisor of the Customs Inspection Sector, said customs inspection remains the first line of defence in protecting borders and combating smuggling. He noted that the new centre will enhance inspectors’ proficiency in operating X-ray screening equipment, enabling faster procedures without compromising detection accuracy.

Khaled Ahmed, Director of the Passenger Operations Department, said the project is among Dubai Customs’ most prominent strategic initiatives to modernise inspection systems in line with international best practices. He added that the centre aims to unify training, licensing and evaluation standards, while ensuring inspectors can professionally analyse X-ray images and detect prohibited or dangerous materials at an early stage.

The training programme is based on an integrated system combining theoretical and practical components, including at least 30 hours of computer-based training simulating real working environments, supported by extensive image libraries, and a minimum of 40 hours of supervised field training. Continuous assessments, licensing and re-licensing ensure sustained efficiency and readiness.

Dubai Logistics Academy is delivering the training programmes in line with globally recognised curricula,