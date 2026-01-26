Rashid Al Dhaheri claims double victory at Yas Marina Circuit

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri delivered a standout performance at Yas Marina Circuit, securing a double victory at Round 2 of the Formula Regional Middle East Trophy organised by Top Speed, completing a remarkable run of three wins in just seven days.

Fresh from becoming the first Formula Regional race winner from the MENA region on 18th January, Al Dhaheri returned to his home circuit with R-ace GP and repeated the feat in dominant fashion. Driving the YasHeat-liveried Tatuus T-326, he also set a new track record on the Corkscrew configuration with a fastest lap of 1:40.480.

Al Dhaheri led the free practice sessions on Friday before qualifying second for Race 1. He made a strong start to take the lead into the opening corner and controlled the race throughout, despite multiple interruptions, crossing the line first and setting the fastest lap of the race.

Race 2 proved more challenging, as the reverse-grid format saw him start from 12th. After an early charge, a setup issue dropped him down the order, leaving him outside the points.

In Race 3, the final home event of the season, Al Dhaheri returned strongly from second on the grid. He seized the lead at Turn 1 and controlled the race over 28 minutes plus one lap to claim his second victory of the weekend, once again setting the fastest lap in front of home supporters.

Reflecting on the achievement, Al Dhaheri said, “To win three races in seven days, all on my home track, is something I will never forget. Racing here in front of my family and the fans who have supported me since the beginning makes this incredibly special. I am proud to represent my country and grateful to my team and supporters.”

With these results, Al Dhaheri moves to the top of the championship standings ahead of Round 3, which takes place next weekend at Dubai Autodrome.