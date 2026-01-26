Ferrari World Abu Dhabi: Destination for entertainment, thrill, global records

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a standout destination for tourism, entertainment, and adventure, setting world-class benchmarks in quality and safety while attracting visitors from across the UAE and around the world.

Among its flagship attractions is Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which ranked first globally in 2025 among the most attractive theme parks worldwide.

The emirate has consistently advanced its tourism sector by diversifying cultural and sporting destinations, encouraging investment, and developing specialized tourism products through clear, long-term strategic planning. These efforts prioritize sustainability, national talent development, and capitalising on Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for luxury experiences and major international events to support economic diversification.

This approach aligns with the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which focuses on strengthening tourism identity, developing specialised offerings, building sector capabilities, and expanding investment by showcasing the emirate’s broad portfolio of entertainment and cultural attractions. These initiatives are supported by a year-round calendar of leisure events and close collaboration with specialized hospitality and entertainment entities to achieve the highest standards of excellence.

The World’s Coolest Winter campaign, launched this year under the slogan “Our Winter is Entrepreneurial” and implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in cooperation with tourism, culture, and heritage authorities across the UAE, highlights exceptional tourism destinations and their role in driving investment, supporting economic growth, and enhancing visitor experiences locally and internationally.

Since opening on Yas Island in 2001, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has, over the past decade and a half, set new global benchmarks for the theme park industry. Operating year-round, the park has earned more than 35 international awards, including recognition as the world’s leading theme park, and ranked first globally in 2025 among the most attractive theme parks to visit, according to TripAdvisor.

Under its iconic red roof, the park houses more than 40 attractions, including the world’s fastest roller coaster and the longest space-frame structure ever built. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is one of three indoor theme parks on Yas Island, alongside Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, in addition to CLYMB Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld. Yas Island welcomed more than 38 million visits in 2024, marking 10 percent growth compared to 2023.

The world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, draws thrill-seekers and speed enthusiasts through an immersive experience that simulates driving a Formula 1 car. Formula Rossa holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest roller coaster in the world, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in under two seconds and reaching a top speed of 240 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

Powered by a hydraulic launch system similar to those used on aircraft carriers, the ride is designed to reflect the iconic red Scuderia Ferrari race cars. Formula Rossa rises to a height of 52 meters, equivalent to a 15-storey building, and exposes riders to forces of up to 4.8 Gs, creating moments of weightlessness and intense acceleration. These experiences are delivered under the highest safety standards, with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi awarded the Go Safe certification by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi offers scaled-down versions of its most popular attractions designed for children and families, including formula rossa junior, a smaller version of the world’s fastest coaster that reaches speeds of up to 45 km/h.

The turbo tower delivers a compact version of the iconic turbo track experience, launching riders rapidly up a 13.5-meter tower before a free-fall sequence and a series of energetic launches and drops. Visitors can also enjoy flying wings, a family-friendly flying attraction, and speedway race, the junior counterpart of the grand prix racing challenge, alongside hands-on activities at the junior training camp.

For visitors seeking calmer attractions away from high-speed rides, Benno’s Great Race offers an interactive experience filled with engaging challenges and special effects, including building Benno the mouse’s car and clearing playful obstacles. The midway games take guests on a nostalgic journey through a 1950s-inspired GT service corridor, while Tyre Twist delivers a lively spinning experience inside a giant Formula 1-inspired tyre designed for groups of up to five people.

The pit stop challenge allows visitors to step into the role of a Ferrari pit crew member by assembling a race car and changing its tyres, while Nello’s Adventureland provides a safe and engaging play environment for younger children. For those who prefer scenic journeys, Bell’Italia offers a relaxed ride in a classic miniature Ferrari 250 California from 1958, gliding along Italy’s picturesque coastline past Portofino, the Amalfi Coast, Rome’s Colosseum, Venice, and other iconic landmarks.

As part of its commitment to inclusive entertainment, the park has introduced tailored experiences for children on the autism spectrum, earning international recognition. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) designated Yas Island theme parks as a certified autism center. This accreditation includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB Yas Island Abu Dhabi, reflecting a commitment to creating welcoming, sensory-friendly environments that support families and ensure safe, inclusive leisure experiences.

The park features a diverse selection of authentic Italian restaurants, international cafés, fast-food outlets, and global buffet options catering to all tastes. It is also home to the world’s largest Ferrari retail store, offering an extensive range of branded merchandise and souvenirs, from collectible model cars to premium Italian fashion and accessories.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi further enhances the visitor experience through family-friendly attractions, advanced simulators, live shows, and a curated collection of racing-inspired memorabilia.