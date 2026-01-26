UAE marks International Day of Clean Energy, leading global push for sustainable future

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues to provide strong and effective support to global efforts aimed at accelerating the transition to clean energy, through sustained investment in renewable and clean energy projects, strategic partnerships, enabling platforms and innovative financing solutions for sustainable initiatives, particularly in developing and climate-vulnerable communities.

The UAE marks International Day of Clean Energy, observed annually on 26th January, having made rapid progress in developing renewable and clean energy projects, positioning itself as a global role model for a just and inclusive transition towards sustainable energy.

Installed renewable energy capacity in the UAE has exceeded 7.7 gigawatts, with projects under development set to raise total capacity to more than 23 gigawatts by 2031.

National investments in the renewable and clean energy sector have surpassed AED190 billion, reflecting the country’s strong confidence in the sector as a key driver of sustainable development.

The UAE has approved raising its national target for electricity generation from clean sources to 35 percent by 2031, while integrating the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 into the country’s comprehensive energy planning framework.

Between 2022 and 2025, the UAE recorded a notable 117 percent increase in installed renewable energy capacity, underscoring the accelerated pace of transformation towards a more sustainable and efficient energy system.

Through national energy efficiency programmes, led by the National Water and Energy Demand Management Programme launched in 2020, the UAE has succeeded in cutting more than 14.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions and achieving financial savings exceeding US$2 billion over five years. These efforts form part of a long-term pathway targeting a 43 percent reduction in energy consumption and a 50 percent reduction in water consumption by 2050.

The UAE has also launched the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance, the first international platform of its kind bringing together governments, the private sector and international organisations under a single umbrella. The alliance aims to double the global rate of energy efficiency improvement to more than 4 percent annually by 2030, in line with international climate commitments and collective action goals.

By leading this alliance, the UAE further consolidates its position as a globally influential and inspiring country, offering practical initiatives and a business-friendly environment that attracts international partnerships and investments in sustainable energy.

The UAE has made significant progress towards achieving its long-term energy sustainability objectives, diversifying its energy mix and accelerating the transition to clean energy. One notable example is the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which, one year after reaching full operations, now supplies 25 percent of the country’s electricity needs and contributes to reducing annual emissions by 22.4 million tonnes.

The UAE continues to support the global shift towards clean energy through a portfolio of projects financed and implemented by national companies operating in the sector.

In this context, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar, a global leader in clean energy, announced earlier this month that the total production capacity of its project portfolio had grown to 65 gigawatts, up from 51 gigawatts in 2025. This milestone comes two decades after the UAE leadership took the strategic decision to invest early in renewable energy sources.

Masdar stated that of the total 65 gigawatts, projects amounting to 45 gigawatts are either operational, under construction or committed for development, while a further 20 gigawatts are at advanced stages of development. This places the company nearly two-thirds of the way towards achieving its 100-gigawatt target by 2030.

Meanwhile, Global South Utilities, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based Resources Investment Ltd, signed a strategic industrial cooperation partnership earlier this month with Weiheng of China, a global manufacturer of battery energy storage systems. The partnership aims to localise the manufacturing of advanced clean energy technologies in Abu Dhabi, supporting the UAE’s industrial development ambitions, energy transition goals and supply chains serving Global South markets.

In 2025, Global South Utilities signed two agreements with the Government of Madagascar to enhance the country’s renewable energy production capacity and accelerate its transition to clean energy.

The company also joined the Atom Solar Egypt project to establish an integrated industrial complex for the production of solar cells and panels, with investments amounting to US$220 million, equivalent to around AED810 million.

In addition, it announced the start of construction of a 50-megawatt photovoltaic solar power plant in the city of Sakai in the Central African Republic, providing clean electricity to more than 300,000 homes across the country.