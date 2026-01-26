Abu Dhabi achieves historic milestone as Sustainable Fisheries Index reaches 100%

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has recorded a significant increase in its Sustainable Fisheries Index, reaching 100 percent by the end of 2025, up from 8 percent in 2018.

The achievement reflects the effectiveness of Abu Dhabi’s approach to restoring marine resources through scientific policies, habitat protection and the development of a sustainable system to enhance fish stock abundance.

The progress reflects Abu Dhabi’s environmental management model and its ability to rebuild fish stocks in line with the highest international standards.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD, affirmed that the achievement reflects the support received from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed noted that the achievement is the result of an integrated research and development project supported by the Presidential Court, which developed advanced scientific methodologies for monitoring fish stocks and analysing marine ecosystems.

The project applies modern, data-driven technologies to support policies and legislation and reflects a commitment to natural resource sustainability as an essential pillar of comprehensive national security, and the belief that protecting marine resources is not merely an environmental obligation, but a national strategy to enhance food security and reduce reliance on imports.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said, “What has been achieved over the past years is the fruit of a vision based on knowledge, innovation and regulating maritime practices in a way that preserves the balance of the sea and ensures the sustainability of its bounty for future generations.”

Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD, said the increase in the Sustainable Fisheries Index resulted from an integrated framework of legislation, policies and scientific procedures that contributed to rebuilding fish stocks within a short period by global standards.

He said the progress reflects meticulous planning and implementation and supports the sustainable use of marine resources as a fundamental component of long-term sustainability and societal well-being.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said achieving a 100 percent Sustainable Fisheries Index represents a global reference point for marine resource management. She said the outcome reflects collaboration between EAD, the National Guard, the Fishermen’s Association and community stakeholders, supported by scientific data.

She said, “We have moved from a protection phase to a prosperity phase. The trust placed in us by leadership and the commitment shown by our partners have created an unprecedented success formula. We are now not only protecting the sea, but also rebuilding it faster and stronger.”

She said the achievement marks the beginning of a longer-term programme, supported by the Sustainable Fisheries Policy and technologies including artificial intelligence and the research vessel Jaywun.

EAD continues to enhance the protection of productive marine habitats through an integrated system of projects focused on rehabilitating ecosystems, increasing marine productivity and restoring ecological balance. These include rehabilitating natural habitats, restoring ecosystems and implementing extensive programmes to enhance biodiversity. EAD is also developing Abu Dhabi's coral gardens and deploying 40,000 artificial reef modules to create attractive environments for fish.

In parallel, EAD is strengthening its regulatory and monitoring framework by leveraging artificial intelligence and smart systems to monitor fishing activities and environmental data. This is supported by the research vessel Jaywun, which provides accurate scientific data to inform decision-making.

EAD also relies on a wide network of monitoring and analysis programmes and values the vital cooperation of partners, fishermen, volunteers, and community members to support the long-term sustainability of fish stocks.

As part of fish stock recovery efforts, Abu Al Abyad Island continues to implement an advanced programme to release fish fingerlings produced in specialised ponds, directly contributing to rebuilding marine resources.

The programme works to compensate for losses resulting from natural pressures and overfishing by releasing fingerlings raised in a controlled, healthy environment, thus enhancing their ability to adapt, grow, and reproduce in the sea. This effort contributes to supporting biodiversity, restoring damaged marine habitats, and establishing sustainable fisheries, thereby strengthening environmental protection and sustainability efforts.

These efforts solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global model in the sustainable management of natural resources through innovative policies based on scientific data, partnerships, and advanced technologies, ensuring continued recovery and achieving the emirate’s goals of building a balanced marine system capable of renewing its resources for the benefit of society and future generations.