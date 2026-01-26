Fujairah Crown Prince receives ambassadors of Jordan, Palestine

FUJAIRAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, separately, Majid Thalji Al Qatarneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE, and Abeer Al Ramahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UAE, at his office.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah welcomed the two ambassadors, who came to greet him, and wished them continued success in carrying out their duties.

The meetings included a review of a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as discussions on ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations in a manner that serves shared interests across various fields.

The two ambassadors praised the comprehensive development and progress witnessed by the emirate of Fujairah and the UAE at all levels.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah.