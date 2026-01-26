Sharjah CP assign Saif bin Mohammed APC’s Assistant Secretary-General

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, has issued a resolution on the transfer of the Director of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority to the Sharjah Consultative Council.

Under the resolution, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed bin Saif Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority, is transferred to the Sharjah Consultative Council while retaining his current job grade. He is also seconded to the Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) to serve as Assistant Secretary-General, effective from the date of issuance of this resolution.