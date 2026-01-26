Minister of Economy and Tourism discusses partnership with UN Tourism Secretary-General

MADRID, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation and establish diverse partnerships with the United Nations Tourism, as well as to exchange best expertise and practices across various tourism sectors and activities.

This aligns with the directives of the country’s leadership to consolidate the UAE’s position as a leading global tourism destination and to support sustainable tourism development efforts regionally and internationally.

This came during a bilateral meeting held between Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, on the sidelines of the minister’s participation in the International Tourism Fair - FITUR Madrid 2026, in the Spanish capital.

He noted that the meeting represents a new step towards strengthening cooperation between the UAE and UN Tourism, particularly in the fields of smart and sustainable tourism solutions, development and promotion of new tourism destinations, and tourism education and vocational training.

These efforts contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s pivotal role within international organisations, enhancing the competitiveness of the national tourism sector, and supporting sustainable development goals, reflecting the shared commitment to developing an advanced, innovative and sustainable global tourism sector.

Abdullah bin Touq also reviewed the UAE’s vision for developing and advancing its tourism sector and building a more globally integrated tourism ecosystem. He highlighted the new initiatives and policies adopted by the UAE across the government and private sectors to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of this vital sector, in line with the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031.

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism , said that, as an Emirati national, she takes pride in the advanced global standing achieved by the UAE as an influential international hub for tourism and the economy. She noted that the country has presented a pioneering and distinctive model that demonstrates how strategic ambition, partnerships and effective international cooperation are fundamental pillars for building sustainable value that extends into the future.

She added that following her discussions with Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri during FITUR, UN Tourism looks forward to strengthening cooperation and partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism. She said the organisation will also work to enhance engagement with its partners across the public and private sectors to exchange best practices and expertise adopted by the UAE in developing tourism destinations, enhancing their attractiveness to talent, and creating an enabling environment for tourism innovation, in line with the UAE’s national vision and the objectives of the Tourism Strategy 2031.

She stressed that the UAE’s support for the organisation’s efforts represents an important strategic step that contributes to the implementation of practical programmes with tangible impact on the development of tourism destinations and local communities, reinforcing sustainable tourism development and reflecting the UAE’s pivotal role in supporting international cooperation to build a competitive and sustainable tourism sector at both regional and global levels.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms to advance partnership pathways towards broader horizons in tourism and hospitality through the exchange of expertise and best practices, contributing to the delivery of unique and sustainable tourism experiences. It further addressed a number of future projects with the United Nations Tourism Organization, particularly in the areas of education and vocational training, sustainable destination development and family tourism destinations.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a cooperation agreement with UN Tourism in June 2024 to develop the organisation’s digital services during official meetings. The agreement aims to enhance digital transformation within the organisation, improve the efficiency and management of its meetings and gatherings, and provide advanced services such as electronic voting and digital registration for events and activities.