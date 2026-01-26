Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Ireland’s Shane Breen with trophy of 9th Al Shira’aa International Show Jumping Championship

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, crowned Irish rider Shane Breen with the trophy of the 9th edition of the Al Shira’aa International Show Jumping Championship (CSI4), in the presence of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and President of the Championship, during the closing ceremony held at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi.

The championship was held from Wednesday to Sunday (21–25 January) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, and Owner and Founder of Al Shira’aa Stables.

The event was organised under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, with support from a number of sponsoring institutions and companies.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak crowned the winner following fierce competition in the Al Shira’aa Longines CSI4-W Grand Prix (Diamond Tour FEI World Cup Qualifier), the highlight and pinnacle of the championship, which reaffirmed the Al Shira’aa International Show Jumping Championship’s prominent status on the global show jumping calendar.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan praised the advanced level reached by the Al Shira’aa International Show Jumping Championship in terms of professional organisation, the quality of competition, and the wide participation of world-class riders.

He affirmed that the championship has become a distinguished model for international sporting events hosted by the UAE, noting that its success reflects the wise leadership’s vision in supporting sports, providing an integrated environment that enables events to grow sustainably, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for major international sporting events—particularly equestrian sports, which are an integral part of the civilisational heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of the final round, spectators were treated to a spectacular opening ceremony that began with a performance by the Abu Dhabi Police Band, followed by a striking LED visual show featuring choreographed dancing horses weaving through illuminated ropes. As night fell, a drone show lit up the sky, narrating H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Al Nahyan’s vision for the future of equestrian sport and celebrating the rich heritage of the Arabian horse in a blend of tradition, innovation, and artistic creativity.

The Grand Prix was contested over two rounds at heights ranging from 1.55m to 1.60m, offering a total prize fund of €320,000, with participation from an elite field of international riders. Shane Breen secured victory by delivering the only double clear round aboard BP Arctic Blue, stopping the clock at 47.61 seconds, and was crowned by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Italian rider Guido Grimaldi finished second aboard Gentleman, while Britain’s Alexander McLean claimed third place riding Calixte Heartbreaker Z.

Reflecting on his victory, Shane Breen said, “I watched several riders go early and realised it wasn’t an easy course. This was one of BP Arctic Blue’s first outings at this level, so my focus was simply to ride a clear round and bring him home safely. He hesitated slightly at a couple of fences, particularly the planks, but my priority was to finish without faults. Winning here is very special.”

He added, “I would like to sincerely thank Al Shira’aa for its continued support of show jumping worldwide, which is hugely appreciated by riders, along with the tremendous efforts of the organising team. I would also like to extend special thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Al Nahyan for her vision and unwavering support of this event.”

Breen continued, “I am extremely grateful to my team at Breen Equestrian and Team Z7, particularly H.H. Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Most importantly, I thank my wife Chloe for trusting my judgement when purchasing BP Arctic Blue. We are a team, and this achievement is a shared success.”

The prize-giving ceremony was also attended by Najeeb Kewan, Regional Director of Longines, sponsor of the Al Shira’aa Longines Grand Prix, alongside distinguished guests, representatives of sponsoring entities, and a large crowd that enjoyed the thrilling performances delivered by top show jumpers from around the world.

The 9th edition of the championship featured a comprehensive programme comprising 34 international competitions, including the CSI4 Al Shira’aa International Championship, the CSI2 category, international competitions for young horses aged 6 and 7 years, international events for Young Riders (under 25), Juniors, as well as Children and Amateur classes.

A total of 223 riders, accompanied by 437 horses from 37 countries, participated in the championship. The total prize money awarded to winners and top finishers across all categories exceeded €700,000, underscoring the championship’s growing stature on the international stage.

Over five days of competition, the Al Shira’aa International Show Jumping Championship attracted large crowds to Al Forsan International Sports Resort, reaffirming its position as one of the leading show jumping events in the region and worldwide.

At the conclusion of the championship, the organisers and the Supreme Organising Committee expressed their deep appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his presence, support, and patronage of the event, affirming that his involvement played a pivotal role in the championship’s success and excellence, and in strengthening its standing on the international equestrian scene.