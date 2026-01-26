Saqr Ghobash receives president of Italian parliamentary climate commission

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Jacopo Morrone, President of the Italian parliamentary Bicameral Ecomafia Commission on climate and environment, and the accompanying delegation, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi during their visit to the UAE.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the Italian Parliament, including coordination on issues of mutual interest across regional and international parliamentary forums, as well as the exchange of expertise, knowledge and parliamentary best practices, with the aim of further enhancing coordination between the UAE and the Republic of Italy across various fields.

Both sides underlined the importance of parliamentary cooperation in addressing global challenges such as climate change, energy transition, food security and digital governance. They reaffirmed their commitment to playing an active role within international parliamentary frameworks, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and to promoting the values of dialogue, coexistence and shared responsibility through parliamentary diplomacy.

They also stressed that the partnership between the Federal National Council and the Italian Parliament represents a model of constructive parliamentary cooperation that seeks to promote multilateral mutual understanding and to lay solid foundations for peace and sustainable development at the international level.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.