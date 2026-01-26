Six teams to compete in 17th Dubai Gold Cup Polo Tournament starting 30 January

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Dubai Gold Cup Polo Tournament 2026 has announced the participation of six teams in the 17th edition of the Dubai Gold Cup, which will take place from 30th January to 14th February at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Resort, with a 20-goal handicap.

The participating teams have been divided into two groups. Group One includes Al Habtoor, champions of the Dubai Silver Cup 2026, along with Bangash and Dubai Wolves. Group Two features UAE, Ghantoot, and Jehangiri.

The tournament will begin with the first round, where each team will play three matches against teams from the opposite group. The top four teams in the standings will qualify for the semifinals, with the first playing the fourth and the second facing the third. The two winners will advance to the final.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today at the tournament venue to conduct the official draw, which resulted in an opening match between Team UAE, led by H.H. Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Bangash Team, led by Haider Bangash.

Saeed bin Drai expressed his appreciation for all the efforts that contributed to the launch of the Dubai Gold Cup Polo and reaching its 17th edition, stressing that this level of organisation and readiness is the result of strong cooperation among all concerned parties.

He noted that the tournament reflects an integrated system working as one team, which has been evident in its high organisational and technical standards in line with international benchmarks.

For his part, Issa Sharif Al Marzouqi confirmed that the launch of the Dubai Gold Cup Polo 2026 reflects Dubai’s leading position in hosting major international sporting events, expressing pride in the partnership with the organising bodies to deliver an event of this prestige.