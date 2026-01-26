Ajman Ruler issues law establishing rental dispute resolution centre

AJMAN, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. (1) of 2026 establishing the Rental Dispute Resolution Centre in the emirate of Ajman, replacing the existing rental disputes committee.

The law aims to strengthen the legislative framework governing rental relations in the emirate, while reinforcing the principles of justice and the swift resolution of disputes.

It seeks to regulate the mechanisms for reviewing and adjudicating rental disputes with efficiency and transparency, ensuring the protection of the rights of all parties, enhancing the stability of the real estate sector, and supporting the emirate’s investment environment.

Under the law, a specialised centre is established to adjudicate rental disputes arising between landlords and tenants, in accordance with clear and defined procedures aligned with recognised legal and judicial best practices.

The centre will provide a specialised judicial system to hear and rule on all rental-related cases concerning properties located in the emirate, including those within free zones. It also aims to develop and expedite dispute resolution procedures to achieve prompt justice and support social and economic stability for stakeholders in the real estate leasing sector.

The law specifies the centre’s jurisdictions and powers, as well as the mechanisms for appealing its decisions, contributing to simplified procedures, reduced litigation timelines and the achievement of swift justice.

The law will come into force on 1st February, 2026, and will be published in the Official Gazette.