72 Dutch companies participate in Gulfood 2026

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Seventy-two Dutch companies are participating in Gulfood 2026, reflecting growing Dutch interest in the UAE market and regional markets across the food and beverage sector.

Caroline Cramer, Managing Director of Orange Exhibition Management and organiser of the Dutch pavilion, told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Dutch participation this year is split between Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. The majority of companies are exhibiting at Dubai World Trade Centre, while around 20 companies are participating at the Expo City Dubai venue.

She explained that the Dutch pavilion includes 27 companies specialising in meat and dairy products, alongside firms operating in beverages and a range of food segments. Companies exhibiting at Dubai World Trade Centre are primarily focused on dairy, meat, seafood and beverages.

Cramer noted that the Netherlands has been participating in Gulfood for around 25 years and is keen to maintain an annual presence due to the exhibition’s international character and growing prominence on the global trade show map.

She added that Dutch participation this year recorded a 50 percent increase in exhibition space compared to previous editions, while the number of companies rose to 72 from 65 last year.

She highlighted that Dutch products, particularly dairy products such as cheese, enjoy a strong global reputation for high quality and reliability, stressing that Dutch companies view the UAE as an ideal platform to expand their businesses and build long-term partnerships across regional markets.

Cramer also emphasised that Dubai represents a pivotal commercial hub linking Asia and Europe, in addition to its role as a key gateway to Gulf markets, giving participation in Gulfood strategic importance for Dutch companies.