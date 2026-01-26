Dubai Autism Centre announces international accreditation of its Autism-Friendly Program

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Autism Centre (DAC) announced that its Autism-Friendly Program (AFP) has received international accreditation from the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA).

The recognition marks a significant milestone in the programme’s development and reinforces Dubai’s position as a regional hub for social sustainability and inclusion.

Launched in September 2022, the Autism-Friendly Program has evolved into a world-class certification initiative. The international accreditation follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DAC and QABA, establishing a strategic partnership to align environmental accessibility standards with the scientific principles of Applied Behavior Analysis.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director-General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Centre, said the recognition represents a strategic milestone in the programme’s journey.

“The accreditation by QABA reflects the strength of the scientific foundations of the Autism-Friendly Program and its alignment with internationally recognised standards in Applied Behavior Analysis. It strengthens confidence among local and international institutions and creates opportunities to expand the programme’s implementation both regionally and globally,” he said, adding that the programme continues to play an important role in promoting social inclusion for individuals with autism across Dubai.

“To date, 29 entities across the emirate have been recognised as autism-friendly destinations, supporting improved accessibility and service delivery that address the sensory and behavioural needs of individuals with autism across workplaces, educational settings, and public service environments,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed Almutairi, Board Director of QABA, said the programme demonstrates a high level of integration between environmental design and behavioural science.

“The Autism-Friendly Program brings together environmental standards and the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) in a highly integrated way,” he said. “During the review process, we observed a strong commitment to scientific rigour, positioning the programme as a model that can inform the development of future global frameworks to support individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

Almutairi noted that the partnership also supports professional capacity building within participating organisations. “By providing access to the 40-hour Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT) training programme, the partnership strengthens staff understanding of ABA principles and helps link environmental adaptation to internationally recognised scientific practices,” Almutairi said.

He added that the collaboration contributes to expanding the application of ABA beyond traditional clinical settings. “The partnership supports QABA’s efforts to extend the use of ABA within community and public environments, alongside established clinical and training contexts,” he said.

The international recognition positions the Autism-Friendly Program as a global professional reference for developing supportive and inclusive environments, while strengthening its integration within internationally recognised training and professional development pathways, including the recognition of Continuing Education Units. It also supports the expansion of joint research initiatives, as well as international evaluations and reviews.

Through its collaboration with QABA, the Dubai Autism Centre continues to advance the programme in a manner that reinforces Dubai’s position as a regional and global centre of excellence in applying international standards for social inclusion and social sustainability.