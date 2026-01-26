Al Ain Farms plans to raise egg production to 550 million annually

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Farms Group today announced a strategic plan to significantly expand its egg production by more than one third over the next three years, in response to growing demand for locally produced food.

The ongoing expansion will increase the group’s contribution to supplying around a quarter of national egg consumption in the UAE by raising its domestic production capacity from 400 million to 550 million eggs per year.

The expansion was announced during the group’s participation in Gulfood 2026, which is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre and Expo City Dubai, in a strategic step that strengthens its role in supporting national food security and meeting rising demand for locally produced food.

Hassan Safi, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ain Farms Group, said the strategic expansion will boost local production capacity, enabling the group to supply around one quarter of national egg consumption once the project is completed.

He noted that the move reflects the group’s commitment to supporting food security through investment in sustainable local capabilities and providing fresh, high-quality food to families across the UAE.

He explained that annual egg consumption in the UAE is estimated at nearly two billion eggs, with a population of around 11 million and an average per capita consumption of approximately 200 eggs per year, underscoring the need to continue developing domestic production capacity in line with growing demand.

Al Ain Farms Group has already begun implementing the expansion, which includes upgrading and modernising 21 production sites in Al Ain, constructing a new egg storage facility, installing advanced production lines and equipment, and allocating a dedicated logistics facility and a fully new warehouse in Jebel Ali, Dubai, to enhance the efficiency of the end-to-end distribution chain from production to delivery.