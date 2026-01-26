Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation fulfil 35 orphans' wishes

SHARJAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has begun the year by fulfilling the wishes of 35 children under the Orphans' Happiness Initiative, as part of the Sidra of Wishes project, in the presence of Sheikha Jamila bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

The humanitarian initiative, which aims to bring joy to children who have lost their fathers and support their mental well-being and quality of life, has now fulfilled a total of 3,934 wishes since its launch.

The project reflects the value of human connection by sharing joyful moments with children and meeting their simple aspirations, reinforcing the belief that supporting orphans’ happiness is a core pillar of comprehensive empowerment and contributes to positive psychological and social development.

Mona Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, expressed appreciation for Sheikha Jamila Al Qasimi’s presence and personal participation in delivering the wishes, noting that it reflects deep care for the children and strengthens the humanitarian impact of the initiative.

She said the foundation remains committed to developing its initiatives in partnership with the community to ensure lasting happiness and a positive, long-term impact on the lives of children and their families. She added that the Sidra of Wishes project embodies SSEF’s vision of creating genuine joy by caring not only for children’s basic needs, but also for their emotions and aspirations.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that bringing happiness to children who have lost their fathers is a shared societal responsibility that requires collective cooperation to instil values of compassion and solidarity.

The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation continues to implement its humanitarian programmes within a comprehensive strategic vision, reaffirming its leading role in empowering children who have lost their fathers.