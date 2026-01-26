Syrian–Emirati Medical Readiness Forum concludes in Damascus

DAMASCUS, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian–Emirati Medical Readiness Forum concluded in Damascus under the patronage of the Syrian Ministry of Health, with the participation of more than 200 medical, nursing, paramedical and technical professionals from hospitals affiliated with the Ministries of Health and Higher Education, as well as the Police.

The forum was held within a strategic plan to train 10,000 healthcare workers in Syrian hospitals over five years, based on a unified, internationally accredited curriculum.

Organised by the Jaheziya Syria Program and Al Wataniya for Training (Tadreeb), and accredited by the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, the three-day forum took place at Damascus Hospital. It featured training lectures, workshops, tabletop exercises and live simulations reflecting real-life scenarios, aimed at strengthening hospital readiness and enhancing emergency and disaster response capabilities.

During the forum, the establishment of accredited medical training centres specialising in emergency medicine, disaster medicine and crisis management was announced at the Syrian Board of Medical Specialties, Damascus Hospital and the Field Hospital. The centres are fully equipped with audiovisual systems and medical training tools, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative to build medical readiness in line with international best practices.

The forum and the launch of the specialised centres fall within the agreement signed between the Ministry of Health and Al Wataniya for Training to manage and operate the Syrian–Emirati Medical Readiness Program Jaheziya Syria, supporting joint efforts to strengthen the national healthcare system’s response to emergencies and disasters.

Iyad Baath, President of the Syrian Board of Medical Specialties and Ministry of Health representative in the programme, said the initiative focuses on building human capacity and qualifying specialised medical personnel to improve the speed and effectiveness of responses to health crises. He stressed that investment in readiness begins with developing human capital as the first line of defence.

Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative and the UAE Medical Readiness and Response Program Jaheziya, said the forum will be held periodically in Syria and the UAE to exchange expertise in emergency medicine, intensive care and surgery. He noted that more than 200 professionals were trained during the current session under an internationally accredited curriculum, adding that the five-year programme includes advanced simulation-based training and the preparation of national trainers.

Asaad Sharaf Al-Din, President of Syrian Physicians, said the programme aims to qualify around 10,000 frontline healthcare workers through a scientific methodology focused on building sustainable national capacities.

Al Anoud Al Ajmi, Executive Director of Al Wataniya for Training, said the forum reflects efforts to enhance regional and international cooperation in healthcare development, raising the efficiency of medical personnel, ambulance teams and civil defence, and improving responses to health emergencies across Syrian hospitals.