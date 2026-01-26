Noura Al Kaabi concludes official visit to Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen bilateral ties

PORT OF SPAIN, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, concluded an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago as part of a tour of Caribbean states, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and development sectors, while fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

Al Kaabi was accompanied by Omar Shehadeh, UAE Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.

During the visit, Al Kaabi met with Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, and conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Discussions focused on cooperation in investment promotion, energy, technical cooperation, and sustainable development.

Al Kaabi also held meetings with Dominic Smith, Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence, to explore opportunities for cooperation in government digitisation and cybersecurity.

Additional meetings were held with Jearlean John, Minister of Works and Infrastructure, and Saddam Hosein, Minister of Land and Legal Affairs, to discuss collaboration in infrastructure, ports, and land development.

As part of the visit, the delegation explored opportunities for collaboration in cybersecurity and government digitisation. A representative from Dalil Information Technologies joined discussions with Dominic Smith, focused on modernising national data systems and strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure.

Noura Al Kaabi also met with Jearlean John and Saddam Hosein to review the Trinidad and Tobago Revitalization Blueprint, which includes more than 120 projects aimed at diversifying the economy beyond oil and gas and strengthening the role of Trinidad in the Caribbean and Central American region. The discussions underscored opportunities for international investment and partnerships, highlighting the potential role the UAE could play in advancing these initiatives by sharing its experience.

John guided the delegation on a site visit to Invaders Bay in Port of Spain, a government-owned development zone for commercial buildings, housing, and mixed-use projects. The delegation also toured Couva Children’s Hospital, a specialised healthcare facility for pediatric care, which provides diagnostic and surgical services.

Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development, welcomed Al Kaabi and the delegation to the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). The Trinidadian side honored the delegation with a special performance of Expressions of a Nation featuring the National Philharmonic Orchestra.

The performance highlighted the rich cultural diversity of Trinidad and Tobago, while underscoring shared values and cultural affinities with Emirati culture. Following the presentation, Benjamin provided the delegation with a guided tour of the performance centre.

On 25th January 2026, Noura Al Kaabi visited the island of Tobago and toured Fort King George, a heritage site showcasing cultural and historical artifacts. Representatives from the Tobago House of Assembly briefed Al Kaabi on the plans for the redevelopment of Scarborough as a significant tourism destination under the Revitalization programme. The day concluded with site visits to the Marina Development and the Buccoo Integrated Facility.

The trip followed a November 2025 visit to the UAE by a delegation led by Sean Sobers and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Commenting on the visit, Al Kaabi stated, “This visit reflects the UAE’s commitment to building strong partnerships with Trinidad and Tobago. Our partnership extends beyond individual projects and is focused on shaping a future of shared prosperity. By working together across innovation, culture, and sustainable development, we seek to strengthen ties between our peoples and create sustainable opportunities for future generations.”