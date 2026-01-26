National Committee for Union Narrative reviews work plan, draft document

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Pursuant to the resolution issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in December last year to establish the National Committee for the UAE Union Narrative, the committee held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Committee, with the participation of members representing relevant entities, at the Presidential Court in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the mechanism for implementing its mandate, which centres on preparing and approving the official Union Narrative document. This document will set out the precise chronological sequence of historical events relating to the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, using approved terminology and references.

The committee’s remit also includes unifying the national narrative, ensuring consistency across all national, media, educational and cultural content with the information approved in the official document, approving national campaigns related to the Union and national symbols prior to their launch, and ensuring their alignment with the Union Narrative in coordination with relevant entities.

The committee will also approve national content related to the Union and state symbols across media outlets, educational curricula, publications and printed materials, coordinate with government bodies and national institutions to ensure a unified narrative in all published or presented content addressing the establishment of the Union or its symbols, and provide recommendations and guidance to government, media and educational entities to ensure adherence to the approved narrative.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi said that the formation of the committee, under the guidance of the wise leadership, reflects the state’s commitment to establishing a single, authoritative reference for the narrative of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, safeguarding historical accuracy and preventing inconsistency or unregulated interpretation when addressing the moment of founding and its symbols.

He explained that the Union Narrative is not merely a documentation exercise, but rather a comprehensive national framework that is reflected across media, education, cultural content and national campaigns, and in all material presented to current and future generations about the story of the Union.

The Chairman of the Committee added that the committee’s role is not to rewrite history, but to consolidate it in its accurate and approved form, and to articulate it through a unified and clear language grounded in reliable sources and rigorous historical research. He noted that the official Union Narrative document will serve as the primary reference for all content addressing the establishment of the state, a shared responsibility that requires full cooperation among all entities represented on the committee.

He also pointed out that the diversity of federal and local representation within the committee reflects the state’s recognition of the importance of partnership and integration in building a single, indivisible national narrative, stressing that the committee’s work will be both coordinative and approving in nature, aimed at ensuring consistency and accuracy without unnecessary complexity or restriction.

He further noted that periodic review of the approved narrative will form part of the committee’s work, in line with credible new historical research, while preserving the core principles that are not open to reinterpretation.

Committee members shared their perspectives on the importance of the National Committee for the Union Narrative and the role it will play in supporting a unified and well-documented narrative of the Union, through the participation of all represented entities.

The committee also reviewed its 2026 work plan and the projects included within it, notably the project to prepare the official Union Narrative document, presented by Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives and Library. His presentation addressed the core concept of the state narrative, case studies of selected international experiences in documenting national narratives, tools for embedding the national narrative, and the methodology for developing the Union Narrative, including the structure of the research and specialist teams assigned to the project.

The meeting was attended by Hajer Ahmed Althehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council; Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Archives and Library; Khaled Ibrahim Mohammed bin Bishr Al Merri, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the National Committee for Union Narrative; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Amiri Diwan; Abdullah Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Federal Affairs Office in the Emirate of Sharjah; Abdulrahman Al Shaib Al Naqbi, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah; Reem Al Shamri, Director-General of the Founder's Office; Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority; Mohammed Ali Mohammed Aldhuhoori, Executive Director of the Media Operations Sector at the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office; Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs; and Hamad Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the National Committee for Union Narrative.

The National Committee for the UAE Union Narrative serves as the sole approved reference for the narrative of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates. It is tasked with documenting the accurate historical narrative of the events preceding and accompanying the formation of the Union, drafting the official approved Union Narrative document, and ensuring consistency across national, media and educational content with its substance, in a manner that embodies the pivotal role of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in founding the state and consolidating its Union.