Dubai Culture launches environmental photography exhibition in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced Al Marmoom, The Living Wild, a first-of-its-kind drive-through exhibition presenting the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve as a living ecosystem rich in natural beauty and biodiversity.

Running from 30th January to 8th February, the exhibition is organised in collaboration with Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award.

Hosted at the UAE’s largest unfenced nature reserve, the showcase aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to promoting sustainability awareness, preserving tangible and intangible heritage, and strengthening Dubai’s cultural presence internationally.

The exhibition features 24 photographic works by Emirati photographer bin Thalith, capturing wildlife and desert landscapes that reflect the reserve’s diverse ecosystem, including gazelles, other mammals and migratory birds that use Al Marmoom as a seasonal refuge.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the exhibition highlights both local creative talent and Al Marmoom’s status as an environmental sanctuary and distinctive tourism destination. She said, “This unique experience encourages the public to discover the beauty and biodiversity of Al Marmoom, while demonstrating how photography can convey environmental landscapes through a powerful visual language that raises awareness of sustainability and natural heritage preservation.”

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith said the reserve’s rich biodiversity makes it a natural habitat for rare wildlife species, adding that the exhibition offers a visual and cultural experience capturing moments of interaction between living organisms and their environment. He noted that the project aims to encourage reflection on the importance of protecting natural ecosystems through documentary photography.

Visitors explore the exhibition using their private vehicles, creating an immersive journey through installations inspired by the desert environment. The structures are designed to withstand climatic conditions, powered by solar energy, and include QR codes allowing visitors to learn more about the animals featured in the photographs.

Bin Thalith is among the region’s leading photographers, specialising in underwater imagery. His portfolio includes documentary films such as Journey of the Green Mountain and Gaza Diver, and in 2014 he received the Leadership in Professional Photography Award from the International Photography Council, becoming the first Arab recipient of the honour.