Cancer Run 2026 attempts Guinness record for most nationalities

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Cancer Run 2026, presented by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and organised by Plan b Group, is set to attempt a Guinness World Records title for the most nationalities participating in a cancer awareness run event, during its Abu Dhabi edition on 1st February.

The Abu Dhabi race will take place at Hudayriyat Island, followed by a second event on 7th February at Dubai Festival City, bringing together runners, families and communities from across the UAE to promote solidarity and awareness in the fight against cancer. The events are supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Dubai Sports Council.

The initiative coincides with national efforts to expand mandatory early cancer screening and promote preventive healthcare. Cancer Run 2026 will reinforce the importance of an active lifestyle and regular medical check-ups as key tools in cancer prevention and early detection.

According to the latest National Cancer Registry report, the UAE recorded 7,487 new cancer cases in 2023, with women accounting for around 56 percent of diagnoses. Breast cancer remains among the most commonly detected forms. Health specialists note that early screening has helped achieve survival and recovery rates of up to 98 percent for early-stage breast cancer cases in the UAE.

Harmeek Singh, Founder and Chairman of Plan b Group, said, “Cancer Run is organised every year to raise health awareness and highlight the importance of early precautions that can save lives. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a healthier society.”

He added that the Abu Dhabi event will aim to secure the Guinness World Records title through the collective participation of runners from diverse nationalities, united by a single message on the importance of regular cancer screening.

Cancer Run 2026 is supported by a wide range of partners, including Abu Dhabi Calendar, Dubai Calendar, Modon, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, Abu Dhabi Media, Dubai Ambulance, Skechers, Fitness First, La Roche-Posay, Masafi, Pocari Sweat, Lovin Abu Dhabi, Lovin Dubai, Kibsons, Lemonade, NUMU Nursery, Value Vault and Tangerine Entertainment.

Now in its third year, the initiative continues to serve as a platform for community engagement, education and awareness, encouraging individuals to adopt informed lifestyle choices and prioritise preventive healthcare. Registration for the Abu Dhabi and Dubai runs is open, with entry fees set at AED50 for children and AED75 for adults, and limited slots available.