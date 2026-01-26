Minister of Culture: UAE’s National Plan for registration of cultural heritage elements on UNESCO lists boosts cultural tourism, soft power

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, affirmed that the ‘National Plan for Registration of Cultural Heritage Elements on UNESCO Lists (2026-2036) reflects the wise vision of the UAE’s leadership to safeguard and promote the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

The plan positions national heritage as a key driver of cultural and economic development, reinforcing the UAE’s global presence and soft power.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi stated, “Inscribing cultural heritage elements on UNESCO lists is fundamental to enhancing the nation’s competitiveness in international cultural and tourism indices. It also strengthens the integration of national efforts to safeguard heritage, enhances its sustainability, and reinforces its value at both regional and international levels.”

He noted that the National Plan aligns seamlessly with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which positions cultural tourism as a cornerstone of economic diversification and aims to raise the tourism sector’s contribution to the national GDP to AED450 billion by 2031.

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, recently approved the National Plan, marking a strategic milestone in safeguarding Emirati cultural heritage and strengthening its regional and global standing.

The plan establishes a comprehensive framework for determining inscription priorities, developed by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with local cultural authorities, relevant government entities and civil society experts. Its primary aim is to enhance the readiness of heritage sites and other cultural elements, in line with international best practices.

UNESCO’s key lists include the World Heritage List, which features more than 1,200 cultural and natural sites of outstanding universal value, and the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which features 840 intangible elements. Other key lists include the Memory of the World Register for documentary heritage and the programme recognising anniversaries of historical events and eminent personalities.

Two UAE heritage sites are currently listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List: The Cultural Sites of Al Ain, inscribed in 2011 and Al Faya site in Sharjah, inscribed in 2025. These sites hold exceptional global value, with Al Faya preserving one of the longest and most continuous records of human presence in desert environments, dating back more than 200,000 years.

The UAE leads the region in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage with 21 inscribed elements, in addition to three national personalities recognised under UNESCO’s anniversaries programme.

By 2036, the National Plan aims to increase the number of UAE World Heritage sites to six and Intangible Cultural Heritage elements to 44, while maintaining the country’s leading position in the Arab region. It also seeks to inscribe at least four elements in the Memory of the World Register and raise the number of recognised national personalities and historical events to 12.

The Plan further includes intensive workshops with local partners to identify priority sites and elements based on clear selection criteria. These efforts will contribute to achieving key Sustainable Development Goals by strengthening national capacities in heritage documentation and preservation, fulfilling international commitments, and promoting regional and international cooperation through joint nominations.