Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Education, reviews education system developments

FUJAIRAH, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Sara bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, at his office at the Amiri Diwan.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in the national education system, particularly in relation to educational outcomes and the learning environment.

They also discussed the plans and efforts being implemented by the Ministry of Education to equip future generations with the tools of knowledge and competitive education, as well as its vision for strengthening national identity among students, in a manner that contributes to advancing the education sector at both regional and global levels.

The Fujairah Crown Prince stressed the importance of developing the education system in line with the state’s aspirations and future vision, highlighting the pivotal role of education in preparing conscious generations capable of contributing effectively to the comprehensive development process.

He also referred to the directives and support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for the education sector in the emirate, and the provision of the necessary enablers to advance the system and its outcomes, ensuring alignment with the state’s orientations and sustainable vision for this vital sector.

The meeting also addressed the Ministry of Education’s vision for instilling national identity among students, building generations proud of their identity and authentic values, and strengthening national belonging within the educational environment.

For her part, Sara bint Yousif Al Amiri expressed her thanks and appreciation to the Fujairah Crown Prince for his continued interest in and follow-up on the education sector, and for his support of efforts aimed at developing educational outcomes and enhancing the quality of the educational process.