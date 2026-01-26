Murona Forum 2026 kicks off tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Murona Forum 2026, organised by the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), will commence tomorrow at Erth Hotel.

The two-day forum brings together government entities and companies from Abu Dhabi, alongside a select group of local and international leaders, specialists, and experts.

The forum forms part of ADCMC’s efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi’s preparedness and strengthen institutional resilience through the discussion of leading practices and experiences at both the local and global levels.

The first day is scheduled to feature announcement that the ADCMC will host the Understanding Risk Global Forum 2026 (UR26) and will mark the graduation of the fourth and fifth cohorts of the Alternative Service Programme. In addition, several entities will be recognised for meeting the requirements of the National Standard for Business Continuity.

The opening day will include a series of panel discussions and presentations highlighting best practices in recovery and approaches to restoring essential services following disruptions.

The forum also includes panel discussions with international speakers who will present innovative perspectives on global trends in crisis management, developments in business continuity, and approaches to preparing for future risks. These discussions take place within the context of expanding partnerships that support the exchange of knowledge and expertise between Abu Dhabi and leading international organisations. In addition, the forum highlights the role of volunteering in the field of emergencies, crises, and disasters as a key pillar in strengthening community preparedness.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), affirmed that the organisation of the ‘Murona Forum 2026’ reflects the Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the emergency, crisis, and disaster management ecosystem in line with international best practices and global standards.

He said, "The forum is a strategic platform bringing together a group of local and international leaders, experts, and specialists to exchange knowledge, review pioneering experiences, and explore approaches to strengthening institutional preparedness and resilience across vital sectors.”

He added, “Abu Dhabi is committed to developing an integrated ecosystem for the management of emergencies, crises, and disasters, founded on effective partnerships, the exchange of expertise, and the adoption of innovative solutions and advanced technologies that enhance the capacity of entities to respond and recover with flexibility and efficiency.”

He continued, “The forum will contribute to fostering a culture of risk anticipation and future preparedness while supporting innovation in business continuity and recovery. This, in turn, strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional and international centre for risk understanding and the development of sustainable ecosystems capable of adapting to diverse challenges.”

The ‘Murona Forum 2026’ will conclude on 28th January with a series of in-depth sessions highlighting the latest trends in business continuity and risk management, alongside discussions on mechanisms for strengthening Abu Dhabi’s institutional readiness ecosystem.

Through its insights, recommendations, and international participation, the forum will enhance the capacity of government entities to adopt more adaptive approaches. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and international leader in risk understanding and in the development of effective solutions to ensure the sustainability of vital services and the protection of developmental achievements under all circumstances.