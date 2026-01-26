Dubai Press Club to organise UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration

DUBAI, 26th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to celebrate the close ties with Kuwait, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, a UAE media delegation will visit Kuwait in early February.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the visit highlights the longstanding relations between the two countries and will feature the ‘UAE-Kuwait Media Celebration’, attended by Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs of Kuwait.

The UAE delegation comprises more than 100 senior media figures, including editors, writers, journalists, content creators, artists, producers, and influencers. The event also brings together leading Kuwaiti media professionals, writers, and opinion leaders. It reflects the UAE’s deep respect for Kuwait, its leadership, and its people, reaffirming the strong ties and shared ambition for a prosperous future.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem AlMarri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the DPC, highlighted the pioneering role of Kuwaiti media in shaping the Arabian Gulf media landscape over the past century.

She recalled the close and exemplary cooperation that existed even before the founding of the UAE, and emphasised the media’s continuing role in strengthening and developing the historic partnership between the UAE and Kuwait, founded on mutual respect, shared vision, and a commitment to a better future for both brotherly peoples.

During the event, DPC will honour Kuwaiti media professionals who have contributed to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly those who played a key role in the success of the Arab Media Award since its inception in 1999.

The event will also include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Dubai Media Incorporated and Kuwait TV to boost joint media production, share expertise, and create high-quality content. The event will also feature a panel discussion organised by the Dubai Media Youth Council in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Media Youth Council, titled ‘Media and the Voice of Youth: The UAE and Kuwait’.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said that the visit brings new momentum to the exemplary cooperation between UAE and Kuwaiti media communities. She expressed pride in the Club’s long-standing collaboration with leading Kuwaiti media professionals, highlighting their active presence in key regional events, especially the Arab Media Summit and the Arab Media Award.

Members of the UAE media welcomed the initiative, noting that it reinforces the special ties between the two peoples. They stressed that nurturing these ties will ensure continued growth and a shared path toward a prosperous and thriving future.